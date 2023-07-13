Taiwan Stock Exchange launches English language information platform

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) has launched an ESG investing information platform that is available in both Chinese and English.

The ESG Infohub Taiwan Market Dashboard was launched on Wednesday (July 12) and provides users with market highlights and analysis, industry and company-specific information, and regulatory information about business in Taiwan.

“Investors can use the platform to look for E (Environment), S (Social), and G (Governance) information of specific companies and make comparisons between companies and across industries to identify the opportunities in the ESG market,” according to a TWSE press release.

TWSE CEO and Chairperson Sherman Lin (林修銘) said the group hopes the platform will encourage greater foreign investment in Taiwan.

TWSE said that the recent AI boom and the expectation that U.S. interest rates will soon fall have attracted more foreign capital to Taiwan’s stock market, which accounted for nearly 40% of the market in the first half of 2023. Listed companies in technology, semiconductors, and electronic components represent more than 50% of the market, TWSE said.

According to TWSE data, Taiwan's stock market was up nearly 20% for the year by the end of June and ranked second only to the Japanese stock market for growth in Asia.

The revenue of listed companies in Taiwan was NT$40.78 trillion (US$1.31 trillion) in 2022, TWSE said.