Taiwan tracks 33 Chinese military aircraft, 9 naval vessels around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 33 Chinese military aircraft and nine naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (July 12) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (July 13).

Of the 33 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 24 entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. One Sukhoi Su-30 combat jet crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast ADIZ, while 12 Chengdu J-10 jet fighters either crossed the median line or entered the southwest corner of the zone.

Four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets were tracked in the southwest sector of the ADIZ, while one Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter was spotted in the southeast corner. Meanwhile, four Xian H-6 bombers, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, and one BZK-005 reconnaissance drone flew along the southern portion of the ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 194 military aircraft and 69 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of 24 out of 33 PLA aircraft. (MND image)