Vapor Recovery Unit Market 2023 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share and Research Depth Study 2031

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Vapor Recovery Unit market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global Vapor Recovery Unit market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global vapor recovery unit market size was US$ 799.1 million in 2021. The global vapor recovery unit market is forecast to grow to US$ 1,221.2 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A vapor recovery unit (VRU) is a system that recovers vapors from industrial applications like oil, natural gas, and other fuels and reuses them. Vapor recovery units are commonly employed in upstream and downstream procedures in the chemical process industry. The deployment of a vapor recovery machine will reduce hazardous methane emissions from crude oil storage tanks.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Strict regulatory policies related to VOC emission will primarily drive the growth of the market. Various industries are responsible for the emission of volatile organic compounds into the environment when they interact with air. These substances are harmful to the environment because they are toxic air pollutants. Government agencies in several nations have enacted severe environmental restrictions in order to reduce the negative consequences of VOC pollution. For example, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a series of measures in May 2016 to minimize VOC, methane, and harmful air emissions. Thus, such laws are expected to benefit the vapor recovery unit market during the forecast period.

The economic and environmental benefits of vapor recovery units will also contribute to the growth of the global vapor recovery unit market. Crude oil tanks include light hydrocarbons such as methane, natural gas liquids, hazardous air pollutants (HAP), and some inert gases, which evaporate and are stored in the storage room. Vapor recovery systems are used to extract and store these vaporized hydrocarbons. Thus, these beneficial applications of vapor recovery units will drive the growth of the vapor recovery units. On the contrary, high initial investment associated with vapor recovery units may limit the growth of the vapor recovery unit market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the vapor recovery units, owing to stringent government regulation, rapid industrialization, and discoveries of new shale oil and gas fields. Apart from that, Europe will also hold a significant share as countries like the United Kingdom, France, and Germany are using vapor recovery units for industrial purposes on a broader scale. Asia-Pacific will also have a considerable contribution due to rising government laws related to environmental hazards. Vapor recovery units are strongly being adopted in countries witnessing growing industrialization, such as India, China, and Japan.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Vapor recovery units are highly utilized by industries. However, the pandemic forced governments to enact strict laws. As a result, it hampered the growth of the vapor recovery unit market.

Leading Players

• BORSIG Membrane Technology

• Carbovac

• John Zink Company

• Aereon

• SYMEX Technologies

• HY-BON/EDI

• VOCZero

• Cool Sorption

• Kappa Gi

• Kilburn Engineering

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global vapor recovery units market segmentation focuses on Applications, End-Use, and Region.

By Applications:

• Processing

• Storage

• Transportation

By End-Use Industry

• Oil & Gas

• Crude Oil

• Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

• Chemicals & Petrochemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

