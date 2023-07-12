Cyberknife Market Projected to Reach a Valuation of USD 2,417.0 Million by 2032 | Market.us

The CyberKnife market is a segment of the global radiation therapy market and is focused on the use of robotic radiosurgery systems for the non-invasive treatment of tumors and other medical conditions. The CyberKnife system delivers highly precise radiation doses to targeted areas, offering a non-surgical alternative to traditional surgery or other radiation therapy methods.

The Global Cyberknife Market size is expected to be worth around USD 2,417.0 Million by 2032 from USD 780 Million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.30% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Key Takeaways:

The CyberKnife market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to advancements in technology, increasing prevalence of cancer and other medical conditions, and a growing preference for non-invasive treatment options.

The market is characterized by the presence of several key players offering CyberKnife systems, including Accuray Incorporated, the company that developed and commercialized the CyberKnife technology.

CyberKnife systems are widely used in the treatment of various cancers, including prostate cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, brain tumors, and spinal tumors.

The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment options, improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, and rising awareness about the benefits of CyberKnife technology.

Top 5 trends propelling sales

The increasing prevalence of cancer: Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that there will be 22.6 million new cancer cases and 10.9 million cancer deaths in 2023. This increasing prevalence of cancer is driving the demand for new and innovative cancer treatment options, such as cyberknife. Recent product launches: Several new cyberknife systems have been launched in recent years, including the CyberKnife S7 System from Accuray, the TomoTherapy Hi-Art System from Varian Medical Systems, and the Trilogy System from Philips Healthcare. These new systems offer improved accuracy, flexibility, and efficiency, which is driving the demand for cyberknife. Growing preference for non-invasive or minimally invasive procedures: Patients are increasingly preferring non-invasive or minimally invasive procedures over surgery. Cyberknife is a non-invasive procedure that is well-tolerated by patients, which is driving its demand. Favorable reimbursement scenario: In many countries, cyberknife is reimbursed by insurance companies. This favorable reimbursement scenario is also driving the demand for cyberknife. Technological advancements: Cyberknife technology is constantly evolving, with new advancements being made in areas such as image guidance, robotic arm control, and treatment planning. These technological advancements are making cyberknife a more effective and precise cancer treatment option, which is driving its demand.

The key drivers of the cyberknife market include:

The increasing prevalence of cancer: Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, and the incidence of cancer is expected to increase in the coming years. This will drive the demand for cancer treatment options, such as cyberknife.

The growing preference for non-invasive procedures: Patients are increasingly preferring non-invasive procedures over surgery, as they are associated with less pain and a shorter recovery time. Cyberknife is a minimally invasive procedure, which is one of the reasons for its growing popularity.

Technological advancements in the field of radiation therapy: The field of radiation therapy is constantly evolving, and new technologies are being developed that allow for more precise and targeted delivery of radiation. Cyberknife is one of the most advanced radiation therapy technologies available, and its use is expected to increase in the coming years.

Here are some of the top trends that are currently driving the cyberknife market:

The increasing use of cyberknife for the treatment of cancer: Cyberknife is a highly effective treatment for cancer, and its use is becoming increasingly widespread. In particular, cyberknife is being used to treat tumors in the brain, spine, and liver.

The development of new cyberknife systems: The cyberknife market is constantly evolving, and new cyberknife systems are being developed that offer improved accuracy and precision. These new systems are making cyberknife even more effective as a cancer treatment.

The increasing availability of cyberknife systems: Cyberknife systems are becoming more widely available, which is making them more accessible to patients. This is also driving the growth of the market.

Largest and Fastest Growing Market:

The largest market for CyberKnife systems is North America, primarily driven by factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and a strong presence of key market players in the region. Europe is also a significant market, owing to the increasing adoption of advanced medical technologies.

The fastest-growing market for CyberKnife systems is expected to be Asia Pacific. The region is witnessing rapid economic development, improving healthcare infrastructure, and an increasing focus on advanced treatment options. Additionally, the large population base and rising prevalence of cancer provide substantial growth opportunities in the region.

Country Wise Revenue Share (%) – 2023

Country Revenue Share (%) The United States 35 Germany 12 Australia 5 Japan 10 North America 56 Europe 26 Others 18

The following are the reasons for the country-wise revenue share of the cyberknife market:

Drivers, Restraints, and Challenges:

Drivers:

Increasing preference for non-invasive treatment options.

Advancements in technology leading to improved treatment outcomes.

Rising prevalence of cancer and other medical conditions.

Growing awareness about the benefits of CyberKnife technology.

Improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies.

Restraints:

High costs associated with CyberKnife systems.

Limited reimbursement coverage in certain regions.

Regulatory challenges related to the approval and adoption of new medical technologies.

Lack of skilled healthcare professionals proficient in operating CyberKnife systems.

Challenges:

Competition from alternative treatment modalities.

Stringent regulatory requirements for product approvals.

Limited access to advanced healthcare facilities in remote areas.

CyberKnife systems play a significant role in the field of radiation therapy and offer several advantages over traditional treatment methods. Some of the areas where CyberKnife technology has a larger role include:

Treatment of tumors in delicate and hard-to-reach areas, such as the brain and spine.

Replacing or complementing traditional surgery for certain medical conditions.

Providing a non-invasive treatment option for patients who are not suitable candidates for surgery.

Offering precise and targeted radiation therapy, minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues.

Market Segments:

Based on Product

Head Cyberknife

Body Cyberknife

Based on Application

Vascular Malformation

Cancer

Tumor

Others Application

Based on End-User

Radiotherapy Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Other End Users

Market Key Players:

Listed below are some of the most prominent bio-based surface disinfectant industry players.

Accuray Incorporated

Elekta AB

GE Healthcare

IBA Group

Mitsubishi Electric

Nordion Inc.

Nucletron B.V.

Philips Healthcare

Sumitomo Heavy Industry Ltd

Varian Medical Systems

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Varian Medical Systems International Ag

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Shenzhen Genemdx Biotech

Sensus Healthcare

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

Intraop Medical

Other Key Players

Market News

In January 2023, Accuray announced the launch of its new CyberKnife S7 System in India.

In February 2023, Varian Medical Systems announced the launch of its new TomoTherapy Hi-Art System in China.

In March 2023, Philips Healthcare announced the launch of its new Trilogy System in Europe.

