Taiwan violinist faces flak for sexual harassment accusations

Lin Cho-liang expresses deep sadness about the accusations

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/12 19:16
Lin Cho-liang has said he's sorry about sexual harassment accusations, but denies them. (Facebook, Taipei Music Academy & Festival photo)...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's renowned violinist Lin Cho-liang (林昭亮) stands accused of sexual harassment, leading to his resignation, along with his wife, from their roles at the Taipei Masters Star Show Music Festival, an event Lin established.

Lin was accused of sexual harassment by two female musicians in June. Following Lin's removal as artistic director of the Taipei Music Academy & Festival, one of the accusers, Annie Chang (張道文), expressed disappointment.

Chang criticized the music festival for not condemning sexual harassment. She noted the new artistic director, conductor, Leonard Slatkin, openly supported Lin.

Chang said that Lin is now hiding behind his lawyers. She condemned him and called for a public apology to all the victims.

On Monday (July 10), Lin's wife, Ho Jui-yen (何瑞燕), released a statement resigning as executive director of the music festival. The festival also issued a statement supporting social equality movements and a zero-tolerance policy against sexual misconduct.

On his Facebook, Lin expressed deep sadness about the allegations against him. He said that he would continue to dedicate himself to music and work.

"I have never tried to make anyone uncomfortable in my life, nor have I violated anyone without their consent. I apologize if I have made anyone feel uncomfortable or unsafe, and I sincerely feel remorse," he said.
