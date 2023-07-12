KMT campaign manager 'The Knife' wounds party's Taiwan presidential campaign

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) needs to improve his low poll numbers before July 23 to secure his nomination as the Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate, but he faces a risk of internal revolt.

Though the top party brass are insistent they will back Hou to the end, there is a risk of internal revolt aiming to replace him.

My previous article “Intrigue, betrayal, plotting in Taiwan presidential race” painted a bleak picture of Hou’s campaign and noted his belated efforts to turn things around. However, things have gotten much worse since then.

Hou brought in former National Security Council Secretary-General King Pu-tsung (金溥聰), aka “The Knife,” to run his campaign. King was former President Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) right-hand man and helped him win many elections. He hopes to create a “King Pu-tsung effect” that will make Hou the main challenger to the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

King has done some good things for Hou. He has ended the factional battles within the campaign and has firmly taken charge. He is also holding meetings with KMT Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫), which is smart if they can get on the same page.

He has also focused on bringing down Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who has been encroaching on Hou’s turf. Ko is prone to gaffes, like when the Taipei City government refused his request to use a city venue and he said that when he was mayor “normally a palace eunuch would take care of this.”

Ko is also taking some unusual policy stances. King is likely relying on all of this to find ways to take Ko down.

King for a day

King is trying two other strategies as well. One is to play up Hou’s clean-cut character and history of public service. That is not a bad strategy, but Ko and Lai are also clean-cut and have medical backgrounds.

The other is to model Hou on Ma and have him vow to “follow (his) experience and carry it forward.” This is a bad move for several reasons.

First, it reminds people of why they rejected Ma in 2016, giving the DPP two landslide victories. With Hou as “Ma Ying-jeou 2.0” and Lai as “Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) 2.0,” Hou starts at a disadvantage.

Second, it negates Hou’s previous popularity for thinking and acting independently of the KMT. This path shows no creativity or independent thought, and worse is on a path that voters have repudiated.

Third, it exposes the problems of the relationship between King and Hou. Hou isn’t Ma, and they need a different style of cooperation that works for them.

For one thing, Ma could send out King to say things that he could not politically. This will not work for Hou, he is not Ma.

Ma was a charismatic politician who easily towered over his opponents. King was just his minion.

Hou no Ma

Hou is no Ma, he does not have his charisma or star power. King is out doing talk shows and getting as much or more attention than Hou, which is not what a campaign manager should do.

Worse, most of the headlines King generates are him complaining and making allegations. For example, he claimed the polls are being “manipulated” by “some people” with money, but provided no proof. That may play well with the base, but to others it sounds like a conspiracy theory.

He has also opened up the campaign to attacks. For example, he compared Hou to a “left-wing Latin American leader,” which attracted confusion, mockery, attacks, unflattering comparisons and an examination of Hou’s policies. Once again, King got the opposite reaction to what he intended.

Hou’s joint appearance with the KMT’s 2020 presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), engineered by King via former KMT Tainan mayoral candidate Hsieh Lung-chieh (謝龍介), was intended to repair their frosty relationship and win over Han’s loyal supporters. It clearly has not succeeded.

Han had shifted his chair away from Hou, but when he got up to speak, Hou pulled it back next to himself. This childish affair gained Hou the nickname of “Hou moves (it)” (侯有移), which sounds like his name.

Word salad

Then, on July 9 in Kaohsiung, Hou publicly apologized to Han for not helping him in 2020. In response, Han’s office issued a statement: "Han Kuo-yu’s belief that has remained unchanged since entering politics is love and tolerance. I also hope that all those who are truly concerned about the future of the Republic of China can unite and work together for the well-being of the people."

Ouch. No direct word from Han. No mention of Hou or support for his campaign. Just a virtuous-sounding word salad.

Then it came out that Hou had tried to meet up with Han three times after the apology. All attempts were rebuffed.

Hou looks increasingly panicked at Han’s open disdain for him, in spite of his putting on a brave face and calling him a “good friend.” Han must be loving it, he is giving Hou a dose of his own treatment.

Another reason why Han may be rebuffing Hou is that since King took over, another rebellion has appeared in the KMT. This time it is to dump Hou and run Han as the presidential candidate.

In fact, there are now several rebellions within the party with different, but overlapping aims. There are two big questions: How strong are they, and will they unite against Chu?

King appears powerless to stop them. He now looks more like a rusty blade than a fearsome knife.

Tune in to the next article as we take a look at the various rebellions.