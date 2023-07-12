Global Umeshu Market Comprehensive Overview of Market Size and Value by 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Umeshu Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1864

Short Description About Global Umeshu Market:

Global Umeshu Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Umeshu is a traditional alcoholic beverage native to Japan. Umeshu is sweet-sour-flavoured aperitif made from the finest raw ‘ume’ plums. The fruit liqueur contains around 35% white liquor and around 20% alcohol. Umeshu is served at different temperatures including chilled with or without ice, at room temperature, and even hot in the winter season. Umeshu contains different nutrients such as iron, calcium, potassium, magnesium, manganese, and other antioxidants. The increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages worldwide and growing population of young adults as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages worldwide is contributing to the growth of the Global Umeshu Market. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, the revenue in the global Alcoholic Drinks market is estimated at USD 1,484 billion, and the market is expected to grow annually by CAGR of around 10.01% between 2022 and 2025 to reach USD 1975.74 billion by end of 2025. Moreover, as per Statista – in 2020, alcohol consumption in India was estimated at 5 billion liters and the amount is projected to grow to 6.21 billion liters by 2024. Also, rising emergence of online platforms & convenience stores and increasing penetration of umeshu in developing economies would create lucrative growth prospects for the market over the forecast period. However, the increasing inclination towards nonalcoholic beverages impedes the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Umeshu Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region in terms of global market share owing to the increasing consumption of Umeshu in countries such as Japan, and India as well as presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of convenience stores and growing young adult population in the region.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1864

Major market players included in this report are:

Choya Umeshu

Suntory

Creation Food

Uisuki

Ozeki

Umenoyado

Takara Sake

Jinro

Lotte

Kiku Masamune

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2022, Bengaluru, India based EIJ Consulting Pvt. Ltd. Entered into a partnership with Indian Wine importer Sonarys Co-Brands Pvt Ltd to promote Umeshu culture and to aware consumers of plum wine. In the initial stage both players would import 2000 bottles to distribute in select restaurants across Maharashtra. Further, the distribution would be extended to Delhi, Haryana, and Karnataka.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1864

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-Use

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

On-premises

Retailers

Supermarkets

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1864

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/