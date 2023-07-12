Global Porridge Market Comprehensive Analysis and Forecasting Through 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Porridge Market is valued at approximately USD 240.9 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Porridge is a type of breakfast dish that is made by cooking oats with water and milk. Also, several types of spices, fruits, and sweeteners, such as honey and sugar syrup, are also used in this dish. Moreover, Porridge can be made using different grains including buckwheat, quinoa, and brown rice among others. Porridge is considered highly nutritious, and rich in dietary fibers. The daily consumption of Porridge controls high cholesterol levels and prevents weight gain. The increasing consumption of functional foods and beverages and changes in food consumption patterns as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors contributing to the growth of the Global Porridge Market.

The increasing consumer inclination towards functional food & beverages is the key factor driving the demand for Porridge. For instance, in 2021, the global functional foods and beverage market was valued at USD 281.14 billion, and the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 9.5 percent between 2021 and 2028 to reach USD 530.67 billion by 2028. Moreover, as per the Institute of Food Technologies (IFT) estimates- as of 2020, the global sales of fortified/functional food were valued at USD 267 billion, and naturally healthy food sales were USD 259 billion. Also, growing emergence of online distribution channels and increasing incidences of lifestyle disorders would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with Porridge coupled with rising threat of food contamination impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Porridge Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of global market share owing to the increasing consumption of Porridge as well as presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of online food services platforms as well as increasing incidences of lifestyle related health problems in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Abbott Nutrition Inc

ABF Grain Products Limited

Bagrry’s India Ltd.

Conagra Foods Inc.

Dr. McDougall’s Right Foods

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Company

McCanns

Nestle S.A.,

The Quaker Oats Company

In August 2022, Quaker oats, a part of PepsiCo Group launched a new non-HFSS porridge pot line-up. This new range would be available in two flavors including chocolate orange, made with rich cocoa and dark chocolate flakes, and caramel fudge.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Oat

Maize

Wheat

Rice

Millet

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

