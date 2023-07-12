Decaf Coffee Market Analytical Insights into Market Size and Volume for Investors and Businesses

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Decaf Coffee Market is valued at approximately USD 17.56 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Decaf Coffee also known as decaffeinated coffee is coffee from which caffeine content has been removed before the process of grinding and roasting. To remove the caffeine content, the coffee is soaked in organic solvents. Decaf coffee is considered rich in antioxidants that offer protection against Type 2 diabetes, as well as heart disease and cancer. Decaf Coffee also contains magnesium which maintains normal nerve and muscle function and supports a healthy immune system. The increasing demand for decaffeinated beverages and growing number of health problems associated with caffeine consumption as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing consumption of decaffeinated beverages due to several health benefits is contributing to the growth of the Global Decaf Coffee Market. For instance, as per Statista – in 2019, the total sales value for roasted decaffeinated coffee manufactured in the United Kingdom was estimated at USD 12.19 million, and it further increased to USD 17.73 million in 2020. Moreover, rising incidences of caffeine addiction are increasing demand for Decaffeinated Coffee. For instance, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine – as of 2020, around 90% of adults in the United States consume caffeine regularly and the average consumption exceeds 200?milligrams of caffeine per day. The caffeine consumption is much more than 6-ounce cups of coffee, or five 12-ounce cans of soft drinks. Also, growing emergence of quick-service restaurants, as well as rising number of health-conscious individuals would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the availability of other herbal alternatives such as green tea, peppermint, and black pepper drink and lack of awareness in developing regions impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Decaf Coffee Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of global market share owing to the presence of leading market players. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising number of health-conscious individuals, and growing number of millennials as well as rising expansion of quick service restaurants in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Don Pablo Coffee

Kicking Horse Coffee Co. Ltd.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Colombian Brew Ground Coffee

Eight O’Clock Coffee Company

Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC

Volcanica CoffeeLLC

CafedirectPLC

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2020, Shanghai, China based Yum China Holdings, Inc. and the Lavazza Group, a leading Italian coffee company announced partnership to jointly launch Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. Under this partnership, both companies opened a new Lavazza Coffee Shop in Shanghai. Through this new store, the companies would offer their premium and high-quality coffee beans.

In June 2021, India based Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) announced the launch of Eight O’Clock Coffee in India through a direct-to-consumer(D2C) channel. Eight O’Clock is based in the United States and is one of the leading manufacturers of whole bean and ground coffee.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Roasted

Raw

By Bean Species

Arabica

Robusta

By Form

Whole

Ground

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

