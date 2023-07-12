Canned Sardines Market Booms Anticipated in Various Industries by 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Canned Sardines Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1867

Short Description About Global Canned Sardines Market:

Global Canned Sardines Market is valued at approximately USD 8.40 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.30% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Canned Sardines is a ready-to-eat version of sardine fish which is made with oil and sauces. Sardine is a nutrition rich small, oily fish. It is considered as a great source of Omega 3 fatty acids, calcium and Vitamin D. This fish does not contain a high amount of mercury. The average size of Sardine ranges between 15 to 30 cm (6 to 12 inches(. Sarine is a saltwater fish & mostly found in different parts of Pacific and Indian oceans. The increasing consumption of seafood worldwide and growing awareness towards the health benefits of Sardine Fish as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The growing consumption of seafood globally is contributing to the growth of the Global Canned Sardines Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2021, the global seafood market was valued at USD 253 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 336 billion by 2025. Moreover, as per Statista – as of 2022, the revenue in the worldwide Processed Fish & Seafood segment is estimated at USD 157.60 billion, and the market is projected to grow annually by CAGR of 9.09 % between 2022 & 2027 to reach USD 243.49 billion towards the end of the year 2027. Also, rising emergence of ready-to-eat food products and growing number of health-conscious individuals would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with Canned Sardines stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Canned Sardines Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of global market share owing to the presence of leading market players as well as increasing consumption of Sardine fish in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising consumption of seafood as well as increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products coupled with rising expansion of food processing industry in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Ligo

Camil Alimentos

Century Pacific Food

chicken of the sea

Dongwon

frinsa del noroeste S.A.

Grupo Calvo

Safe Catch

Thai Union Group PCL.

Season Sardines

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1867

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2021, Parchal, Portugal -based canned food company Saboreal launched its “first canned sardine in the Western Algarve. This new product would be available for purchase through a selected range of restaurants and stores and online at www.conserveiradoarade.com.

In January 2022, New York based Minnow, a tinned seafood company rolled out its inaugural line of products. The company launched three canned fish products named Alaskan salmon, Icelandic cod liver, and Spanish sardines. Moreover, the company has sourced sardines from Spain’s Basque Country and would be priced at USD 11.00 (EUR 9.86( for a 4.2-ounce tin.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Processing

Oil

Sauce

Others

By Application

Households

Commercial

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1867

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1867

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/