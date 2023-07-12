Commercial Water Heaters Market Overview by Latest opportunities, Growth Statistics, Demand Dynamics, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2031

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Commercial Water Heaters market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global Commercial Water Heaters market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global commercial water heaters market size was US$ 5.5 billion in 2021. The global commercial water heaters market is forecast to grow to US$ 8.6 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The widely grown commercial sector, including facility settlements, shopping malls, business complexes, communities, hotels, restaurants, medical facilities, and public places, is playing an important role in the commercial water heaters market during the forecast period.

The rising healthcare sector and the increasing number of hospitals, restaurants, and other public places will drive the demand for commercial water heaters market during the study period.

Growing initiatives by government bodies to adopt renewable energy-based water heaters will be opportunistic for the commercial water heaters market. On the contrary, the high cost of installation of commercial water heaters may restrict the market from growth during the study period. Innovations in this sector will also be opportunistic for the global commercial water heaters market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific commercial water heaters market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the growing commercialization in countries such as China and India, that will upsurge the demand for water heaters over the forecast period. Moreover, growing industrialization and rising support by government bodies will contribute to the growth of the commercial water heaters market during the forecast period.

The European market for water heaters forecasts to have a substantial contribution due to the growing commercialization and industrialization in the region. Apart from that, severe cold weather in the region will also surge the demand for hot water, which will benefit the commercial water heaters market.

Leading Players

• Midea Group

• A.O. Smith Corporation

• Daikin

• Rinnai Corporation

• Danfoss

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Nibe Energy Systems

• Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

• Bosch Industries

• Viessmann

• Vaillant

• Rheem Manufacturing Company

• American Water Heaters

• Bradford White

• Ariston Thermo Group

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global commercial water heaters market segmentation focuses on Type, Liter, Rated Capacity, and Region.

By Type:

• Electric

• Oil

• Gas

• Solar

• Hybrid

• Heat Pump

• Others

By Liter:

• Below 500 Liters

• 500‒1,000 Liters

• 1,000‒3,000 Liters

• 3,000‒4,000 Liters

• Above 4,000 Liters

By Rated Capacity:

• Up to 10kW

• 10‒50kW

• 50‒150kW

• 150‒300kW

• Above 300kW

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Commercial Water Heaters Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Commercial Water Heaters market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Commercial Water Heaters Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Commercial Water Heaters market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

