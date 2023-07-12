Ashwagandha Extract Market Growth on the Horizon for the Next Decade

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Ashwagandha Extract Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1868

Short Description About Global Ashwagandha Extract Market:

Global Ashwagandha Extract Market is valued at approximately USD 0.86 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Ashwagandha also known as Indian Ginseng is a herb native to Asia and Africa. Ashwagandha extract is made with its roots and leaves. Ashwagandha contains Sitoindosides and acylsterylglucosides which are said to be anti-stress agents. Consumption of Ashwagandha offers various health benefits such as, boosting testosterone levels in men, improving memory, lowering blood sugar and fat, increasing muscle strength, relieving stress & anxiety and preventing insomnia among others. Moreover, large consumption of Ashwagandha can cause several side effects such as cause stomach upset, diarrhoea, and vomiting among others. The increasing consumption of dietary supplements and growing demand for nutritional & medical benefits of ashwagandha as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing consumption of healthcare supplements worldwide is contributing to the growth of the Global Ashwagandha Extract market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2021, the global dietary supplement market was valued at USD 137 billion, and the market is forecast to grow to USD 185.1 billion by 2025. Also, growing penetration of e-commerce platforms and rising number of health-conscious individuals would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, high costs and side effects associated with Ashwagandha extract impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Ashwagandha Extract Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region in terms of global market share owing to the increasing consumption of herbal supplements and increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms in the region. Whereas North America is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising number of health-conscious individuals as well as increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

The Himalaya Drug Company

Dabur India Ltd.

Emami Limited

Kairali Ayurvedic Group

P&G

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Kerry Group PLC

Shree Baidyanath Ayurveda Bhawan Pvt. Ltd.

Taos Herb Company

Unilever PLC

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1868

Recent Developments in the Market:

In Oct 2022, Switzerland based Flavor and fragrance company Givaudan launched its new ashwagandha infusion. The liquid extract enables easier formulation, and it is intended for use with functional foods and beverages.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form

Powder

Capsules/Tablets

Others

By Application

Sports Nutrition

Food and Beverages,

Dietary Supplements

Others

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1868

By Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1868

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/