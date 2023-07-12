Biogas Market Share 2023 Size, Global Analysis, Strategic Growth, Services, Development Scope and Demand Forecast by 2031

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Biogas market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global Biogas market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global biogas market size was US$ 58.9 billion in 2021. The global biogas market is forecast to grow to US$ 83.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Increased awareness of the harmful impact of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions on the environment will drive the global expansion of biomass-producing plants. The production of biogas fuel helps to eliminate the problem of dumpsites and landfills. As a result, it will benefit the global biogas industry.

The market is likely to emerge as an alternative to traditional fuels such as diesel and petrol, providing considerable prospects for future growth. In 2019, nearly 220 million kWh of electricity was developed through biogas. Apart from that, around 1 billion kWh of electricity was produced.

Growth in the number of biogas applications will contribute to the growth of the global biogas market during the study period. Further, the rising demand for biofuel from automobiles will also benefit the global biogas market during the study period. On the contrary, high installation costs associated with biogas may limit the growth of the market.

The growing urban population and rising disposable income will also be opportunistic for the global biogas market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific biogas market is forecast to hold the highest market share, owing to the large population of the region. Europe is forecast to hold the second-largest share due to stringent government regulations aimed at controlling carbon emissions. Germany, Italy, France, and Switzerland will emerge as the large biogas-producing countries during the analysis time frame. Apart from that, other countries like Belgium, Slovakia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic are also increasing biogas production levels, which will contribute to the growth of the market. The rapid industrial growth and rising awareness of the benefits of renewable energy will drive this regional market forward.

Leading Players

• ENGIE

• Ebara Corp.

• WELTEC Biopower

• ADI Systems

• Kruger USA

• Republic Services

• CH4 Biogas LLC

• Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB

• Pressure Technologies Plc

• Cryostar SAS

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global biogas market segmentation focuses on Substrate, Size, Technology, Process, Application, and Region.

By Substrate

• Sewage Sludge

• Organic Matter

• Energy Crops

• Others

By Size

• Less than 500 kW

• 500kW-3MW

• Greater than 3MW

By Technology

• With Pre-Hydrolysis

• Without Pre-Hydrolysis

By Process

• Sewage

• Anaerobic Digestion

• Pyrolysis & Gasification

• Landfill gas

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Biogas Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Biogas market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Biogas Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Biogas market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

