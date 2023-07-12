Aviation Fuel Market Size, Share, Global Business Growth, New Opportunities, Key Trends, Future Scope and Demand Forecast by 2031

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Aviation Fuel market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global Aviation Fuel market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global aviation fuel market was US$ 78.1 billion in 2021. The global aviation fuel market is forecast to grow to US$ 321.6 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Aviation fuel is a petroleum or kerosene-based fuel widely used to power planes. The quality of aviation gasoline is superior to that of other types of transportation. They come in a variety of kerosene blends, including kerosene-gasoline, kerosene-biofuel, and others. The fuels used in aviation reduce the risk of icing or explosion owing to high temperatures by using additives such as corrosion inhibitors and other anti-icing agents. A wide range of aircraft and commercial airlines utilize aviation gasoline to improve fuel efficiency and minimize operating costs.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Regional Analysis

Numerous Asian countries are investing highly in the aviation sector. Further, rising economic activity in developing nations will benefit the Asia-Pacific aviation fuel market.

The demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is rising steeply in Asia-Pacific. It is majorly due to the contribution of economies and companies in aviation industry. For instance, Singapore recently became a member country of the World Economic Forum Clean Skies for Tomorrow Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Ambassador group, which focuses on decarbonizing the aviation industry. Such aims are expected to bring several growth opportunities for the aviation fuel market. In addition to that, Indigo Airlines, India also inked a partnership deal with the Dehradun-based Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIRIIP) in 2021. The partnership is aimed at manufacturing and supplying SAF at the global level.

The growing contribution of industry players in the form of R&D and new launches will benefit the aviation fuel market during the study period. For instance, Japan Airlines (JAL) announced in June 2021 that the company has completed the pilot test of a mixture of two different types of SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel). These fuels are produced domestically in Japan and have qualified for the quality inspection test. Thus, the contribution of industry players will escalate the growth of the aviation fuel market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing aviation industry all across the globe is primarily driving the growth of the aviation fuel market. Further, the rising global population will also contribute to the growth of the aviation fuel market.

Demand for aviation fuel is expected to rise due to growing airline passenger traffic. In addition, other factors like increasing middle-class income in emerging countries will propel the aviation fuel market forward.

Growing partnerships and innovative strategies by industry players will contribute to the growth of the aviation fuel market. For instance, British Airways inked an agreement with Philips 66 Humber Refinery to receive SAFs. The SAFs would be used to power a number of flights in 2022. Apart from that, Neste and Shell Aviation also joined hands in 2020 to offer SAF in the British aviation industry. In this partnership, Neste’s production expertise with Shell Aviation’s robust fuel supply management will help develop better results.

Leading Players

• Chevron Corporation

• BP p.l.c

• Total SA

• Oman Oil Company SAOC

• Gazprom

• Exon Mobil Corporation

• Royal Dutch Shell plc

• Sinopec Group

• Petrobras

• Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global aviation fuel market segmentation focuses on Fuel, Aircraft, End-Users, and Region.

By Fuel Type

• Jet A

• Jet A1

• Jet B

• JP 5

• JP 8

• Avgas

• Biofuels

By Aircraft Type

• Fixed Wings

• Rotorcraft

• Others

By End-users

• Civil

• Military

• Private

• Sports & Recreational

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

