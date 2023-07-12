Asset Integrity Management Market Share 2023 Size, Global Analysis, Strategic Growth, Services, Development Scope and Demand Forecast by 2031

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Asset Integrity Management market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global Asset Integrity Management market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global asset integrity management market size was US$ 22.1 billion in 2021. The global asset integrity management market is forecast to grow to US$ 51.3 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Asset integrity management (AIM) guarantees that an asset’s planned performance is achieved in a cost-effective and efficient manner. It handles the risk of failures and occurrences during facility design, construction, and operation. In addition to human life, it encourages optimal production and environmental protection. Asset integrity management is used by a variety of industries, including oil and gas, mining, and electricity, to assure asset reliability, safety, regulatory compliance, and technical integrity.

The study covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global asset integrity management market is expected to rise as oil and gas prices fall, which will surge the demand for the maintenance of company plants and assets across various industries.

New offshore fields that necessitate asset integrity management in deep waters could potentially boost industry growth. Non-destructive testing (NDT) inspection is predicted to become a major service in the next years, with a large market share. It has long been regarded as one of the most important methods for assessing and identifying subsurface and surface flaws.

Asset integrity management services could be quite useful in the industry for keeping track of maintenance standards and speeding up inspection processes. Asset integrity management may become more important in the near future as people become more aware of the importance of minimizing capital outlay in oil fields.

Despite the fact that some of the global asset integrity management market’s major competitors may face difficulties in their operations, particular strategies such as acquisitions, expansions, contracts, partnerships, and new releases are expected to benefit the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the asset integrity management market, owing to the region’s growing oil and energy sectors. Thus, it will offer several growth opportunities for the asset integrity management market. In addition to that, favourable government policies and regulations aimed at protecting the quality of assets and the environment will contribute to the growth of the asset integrity management market. Further, the rising demand for vision-guided robotic systems and the implementation of application-specific asset integrity management systems will also contribute to the growth of the asset integrity management market during the study period.

Leading Players

• SGS AG

• Intertek Group Plc.

• Aker Solutions

• Bureau Veritas SA

• Flour Corporation

• DNV GL AS

• John Wood Group Plc.

• Oceaneering International, Inc.

• Rosen Group

• Cybernetics Ltd

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global asset integrity management market segmentation focuses on Service, Industry, and Region.

By Service Type:

• Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)

• Risk-Based Inspection (RBI)

• Corrosion Management

• Pipeline Integrity Management

• Hazard Identification (HAZID) Study

• Structural Integrity Management

• Reliability, Availability, And Maintainability (RAM) study

• Others

By Industry:

• Oil and gas

• Power

• Mining

• Aerospace

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Asset Integrity Management Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Asset Integrity Management market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Asset Integrity Management Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Asset Integrity Management market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

