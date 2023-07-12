Wet Wipes Market Size, Share, Global Business Growth, New Opportunities, Key Trends, Future Scope and Demand Forecast by 2031

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Wet Wipes market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global Wet Wipes market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global wet wipes market size was US$ 16 billion in 2021. The global wet wipes market is forecast to grow to US$ 31.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Wet wipes, also regarded as wet towels, or disinfecting wipes, is a moistened pieces of cloth used for cleaning tasks. The chemicals added in the wipes are used for personal hygiene and housekeeping and efficiently disinfect soiled surfaces.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global market for wet wipes is expected to witness notable growth in the coming years due to the rising concerns over hygiene. In addition, the growing geriatric population and increasing demand for personal healthcare will also fuel the growth of the global wet wipes market during the forecast period.

Wet wipes possess antimicrobial, exfoliating, and moisturizing qualities. In addition, they are considered best for cleaning practices. As a result, it will boost the growth of the overall wet wipes market. Apart from that, the rising pollution rate and growing spending on personal care products will escalate the demand for wet wipes during the study period.

Rising investments in the research and development of wet wipes will benefit the market. Furthermore, the fact that manufacturers are focusing on distribution to a variety of physical shops, including pharmacies, convenience stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and department stores, will drive the market forward. On the flip side, environmental concerns related to the manufacturing and use of wet wipes may limit the market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the wet wipes market. The growth of the market is attributed to the escalating demand for wet wipes for personal use. In addition, growing concerns related to hygiene will also fuel the growth of the wet wipes market. Restaurants are also adopting wet wipes for cleaning purposes. Apart from that, water scarcity in several areas is expected to boost the demand for wet wipes. Thus, it will escalate the growth of the wet wipes market during the forecast period.

Leading Players

• Unilever Group

• Henkel AG & Co.

• KGaA

• 3M Co.

• S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Kimberly-Clark Corp.

• Medline Industries

• The Procter & Gamble Co.

• Essity Aktiebolag

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global wet wipes market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region.

By Product Type

• Baby Wipes

• Facial & Cosmetic Wipes

• Hand & Body Wipes

• Flushable Wipes

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Convenience Stores

• Pharmacy

• E-commerce

• Others

By Application

• Personal Care

• Household

• Healthcare

• Commercial

• Others

• Patients

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Wet Wipes Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Wet Wipes market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Wet Wipes Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Wet Wipes market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

