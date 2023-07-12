Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market Size, Future Scope, Assessment Status, Upcoming Trends, Segmentations and Share Estimation by 2031

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Refined Functional Carbohydrates market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global Refined Functional Carbohydrates market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global refined functional carbohydrates market size was US$ 221.9 million in 2021. The global refined functional carbohydrates market is forecast to grow to US$ 421.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Components made from yeast through a variety of techniques are known as refined functional carbohydrates (RFCs). Mannan oligosaccharides (MOS), galactosamine, and beta-glucans are some of the primary by-products of the enzymatic hydrolysis yield. Refined functional carbohydrates’ bioactivity is influenced by concentration as well as by their structure and size. Specific RFCs can be measured using a variety of enzymatic and chromatographic techniques.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing production of livestock, combined with the growing demand for processed food, will primarily drive the growth of the refined functional carbohydrates market during the forecast period.

The fact that refined functional carbohydrates reduce the impact of harmful and toxic bacteria in poultry feed will drive the demand for refined functional carbohydrates in the coming years. Apart from that, the rising population and increasing problems related to animal health will also escalate the demand for refined functional carbohydrates during the analysis period.

The demand for high-quality feed additives is growing at a significant pace. The growth of this industry is also attributed to the factors like rising disposable income, the growing purchasing power of consumers, and increasing consumption of animal products, such as milk, egg, animal meat, etc. On the flip side, health concerns related to the use of refined functional carbohydrates may limit the growth of the refined functional carbohydrates market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in refined functional carbohydrates. It is attributed to the mounting demand for animal by-products in the region. Further, high disposable income, combined with the rising demand for processed food, will fuel the growth of this regional market. The global refined functional carbohydrates market is forecast to witness lucrative growth opportunities due to the rising awareness related to animal nutrition such as D-mannose, beta-glucan, and Mannan Oligosaccharides. In addition, growing concern about the animal’s health will be opportunistic for the refined functional carbohydrates market during the study period.

Leading Players

• DuPont

• Danisco

• EW Nutrition

• VWR Corporation

• Orffa

• Lallemand

• Biofeed

• Matrix Nutrition

• STR Biotech

• Super beta-glucan

• Pet Health Solutions

• Sweet Cures

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global refined functional carbohydrates market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

By Product

• Mannan Oligosaccharides

• Beta Glucan

• D- Mannose

By Application

• Cattle/Calves

• Poultry

• Swine

• Aquaculture

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

