Gluten-Free Products Market Upswing Predicted to Drive Economic Growth

The most recent research study on the global “Gluten-Free Products Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Global Gluten-Free Products Market:

Global Gluten-Free Products Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Gluten-Free Products improve the health of patients suffering from celiac disease, a condition that causes inflammation in the small intestine. This product helps in improving the digestive system, and cholesterol levels and boosts energy levels. The Gluten-Free Products market is expanding because of factors such as rising awareness toward health and beauty-conscious products and growing incidences of celiac diseases & gluten intolerance in the forecast period

According to the Ministry of Economic and Industry in 2020, the Indian beauty and personal care industry is projected to be worth USD 8 billion. Also, India’s per capita spending on personal care and beauty products is growing. According to Statista in 2022, the revenue in the beauty and cosmetic segment is rising rapidly. In 2022, the revenue generation is expected to attain USD 18,0003 million whereas it is projected to grow by 4.99 % annually. With, the rising health and beauty consciousness spending on beauty and healthcare products is rising which enhances the market growth in the forecast period. Whereas private labeling of gluten-free products and rising investment by small and mid-sized food products create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, formulation challenges associated with removing proteins hamper the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Gluten-Free Products Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue generation, owing to the increasing demand and adoption of gluten-free products, easy availability, and growing awareness of celiac diseases. Whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as a rise in health and wellness tourism, rising health consciousness, and awareness of beauty products in the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Conagra Brands, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Co.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Hero AG

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A

Seitz glutenfrei

Freedom Foods Group Limited

Ecotone

Recent Developments in the Market:

In November 2021, a supermarket chain Hy-Vee, Inc. introduced Good Graces. It is a new private brand featuring a wide range of gluten-free products. It includes 30 gluten-free products with an additional 60 items in progress.

In July 2019, Feel Good Foods, launched gluten-free square pan pizza. It is available in, and Four Cheese, Margherita, Truffle Mushroom each including a baking tray.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Bakery Products,

Dairy/Dairy Alternatives

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,

Convenience Stores

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

