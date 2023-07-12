Starter Cultures Market Growth Outlook Promising for Multiple Industries

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Starter Cultures Market is valued approximately USD 1.04 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Sarter cultures are described as preparations with a significant number of cells, either of one kind or a combination of two or more microorganisms, that are added to foods in order to benefit from the substances or products obtained from their metabolism or enzymatic activity. The Starter Cultures market is expanding because of factors such as increasing production of dairy-based products and meat and seafood and growing consumption of functional drinks. However, stringent regulations concerning the use of starter cultures and strict monitoring of conditions for the growth of starter cultures may halt market growth.

According to Statista in year 2017 the total market value for functional drinks stood at USD 83.22 billion which increased to USD 93.68 billion in year 2019. As a result, rising demand for functional drinks is escalating the growth of starter cultures. Furthermore, rising sales and consumption of ready to drink beverages is creating a lucrative growth to the market. In addition, opportunities are expected to be presented to market participants by improvements in production methods and technical breakthroughs. However, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials and lack of awareness regarding the selection of starter cultures stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Starter Cultures Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Among these region, Europe holds the highest share in the projected period owing to factors such as high alcoholic beverage demand and rising target population. Further, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a fastest rate owing to factors such as rising demand from end use industries.

Major market players included in this report are:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S(Denmark)

IFF (US(, DSM (Netherlands)

LB Bulgaricum (Bulgaria)

Bio chem SRL (Italy)

Dalton Biotecnologie Srl (Italy)

Mediterranea Biotecnologie Srl (Italy)

Genesis Laboratories (Bulgaria)

Bioprox (France)

Codex-ing Biotech Ingredients (US)

Sacco System (Italy)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2021, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S established the “FreshQ” culture to help manufacturers dealing with troubled cold chains, protracted fermentation, and in-process holding times reap the rewards of bio protection. Numerous fermented dairy products, including yoghurt and white cheese, could be treated with the specific food microorganisms.

In August 2021, IFF successfully completed the previously mentioned combination of IFF and DuPont’s Nutrition & Biosciences (“N&B”) business. Under the combined company’s current name, IFF, business would continue. Common stock of the combined business will be listed under the ticker “IFF” on the New York Stock Exchange. Leading positions in the categories of taste, texture, fragrance, nutrition, enzymes, cultures, soy proteins, and probiotic component are provided by the company’s complementing portfolios.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Dairy & dairy products

Meat & seafood

Alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages

Other applications

By Microorganism:

Yeast

Thermophilic

Mesophilic Bacteria

Mold

By Form:

Frozen

Freeze-Dried

By Composition:

Single Strain

Multi Strain

Multi Strain Mix

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

