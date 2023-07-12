Hot Dog and Sausages Market Insights, Key Trends and Export/Import Analysis for 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Hot Dog and Sausages Market is valued at approximately USD 78.97 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Hot Dogs are made with steamed sausage and served in the slit of a partially sliced bun. Whereas sausages refer to ground meat mixed with fat, salt, and other seasonings, and preservatives and are covered by a casing made of intestines of meat animals (beef, sheep, and swine) among others. Hot dogs and Sausages are widely consumed as breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. Moreover, all hot dogs are sausages, whereas only some sausages are considered hot dogs. In some Western countries such as the U.S., sausages are widely consumed by the majority of individuals. The increasing demand for convenience food products and growing consumption of nonveg as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing demand for convenience food products due to factors such as rising urbanization, changing lifestyle patterns, and a growing working-class population is contributing to the growth of the Global Hot Dog and Sausages Market. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, the revenue in the Convenience Food segment is estimated at USD 57.56 billion, and the market is expected to grow annually by 9.55% between 2022 – 2027 period to reach USD 90.82 billion by end of 2027. Moreover, as per Statista – In 2018, the global market for frozen foods was valued at USD260.8 billion and, by 2026 the market for frozen food would grow to USD 366.3 billion. Also, the growing emergence of plant-based hot dogs & sausages and the rising penetration of quick service restaurants would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, increasing incidences of obesity & other lifestyle diseases stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Hot Dog and Sausages Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the high popularity of sausages and hot dogs and presence of leading market players and the increasing number of product launches in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising expansion of quick service restaurants, increasing consumption of frozen food products and growing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Johnsonville Sausage LLC

Tyson Foods Inc.

Nestle S.A

Bar-S Foods Co.

ConAgra Foods Inc

Campofrio Food Group

Elpozo Alimentacion S.A.

Bob Evans Farms

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Carolina Packers (Bright Leaf Hotdogs)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2020, Nestle has announced the launch of plant-based sausages in Europe and the United States. Moreover, in Europe, the product would be launched in Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland.

In Oct 2021, Sweet Earth has launched their first of this type of Vegan Jumbo Hot Dogs and a new Sweet Earth Awesome Burger 2.0 in the United States. The new Jumbo hot dogs are made using a pea and potato protein base. In addition, the Sweet Earth Awesome Burger 2.0 would be the first plant-based burger and is made with a mix of pea and fava in addition to hemp protein as the base.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Pork

Beef

Chicken

Others

By Type

Refrigerated Breakfast Sausages

Refrigerated Dinner Sausages

Cocktail Sausages

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

