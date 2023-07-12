Global Pectin Market An Overview of Demand and Supply Factors Impacting Growth up to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Pectin Market is valued approximately USD 1.44 billion in 2021and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.10% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Pectin is a plant-derived soluble fiber compound, found in the plants cell walls. It is mainly extracted from citrus fruits, apples, apricots, cherries, oranges, and carrots. However, the major raw material used to produce industrial product is apple and dried citrus peel. The Pectin market is expanding because of factors such as rising consumption of premium food & beverage products and rising prevalence of multi-functionality of pectin.

Pectin is used as a gelling & thickening agent and stabilizer in a broad range of fruit products, such as marmalades, fruit-based preparations for yogurts & desserts, and bakery products. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to the Statista, Total revenue in the Food & Drink segment is projected to reach USD 0.74 billion in 2022 and expected to show an annual growth rate of 7.95% in between 2022 to 2026, resulting in a projected market volume of USD 1.05 billion by 2026. Another important component driving space rising prevalence of multi-functionality of pectin. The U.S. supply of caloric sweeteners for use in the national food and beverage industry amounted to approximately 21.15 million short tons in 2021.Moreover based on the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey (NHCS), 294.26 million Americans used jams, jellies and preserves in 2020. This figure is projected to increase to 302.18 million in 2024. However, the high cost of Pectin stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Pectin Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the high owing to the presence and growth of end-use applications for the product. According to the CDC, Brazil is one of the largest producers of pectin, followed by Denmark and Mexico. Furthermore, North America is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the growing presence of key market players in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cargill Incorporated

Ingredion Incorporated

CP Kelco

Tate & Lyle LLC

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Naturex

Lucid Colloids Ltd.

DowDupont

Silvateam S.p.A.

Compania Espanola de Algas Marinas S.A

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2019, DowDuPont’s specialty products division combined its two-business division’s nutrition & health and industrial biosciences, to form DuPont nutrition & biosciences business unit. Both the business divisions are known for their innovations and strong scientific approach. This merger would accelerate the growth and innovation that would provide healthy, safe, innovative, and sustainable solutions for customers across the industries.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product Type

High Methoxyl

Low Methoxyl

Application Type

Bakery Fillings & Toppings

Beverages

Confectionery

Dairy Products & Frozen Desserts

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

