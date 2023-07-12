Nutraceutical Products Market Analysis, Current Trends and Future Import/Export Prospects up to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Short Description About Global Nutraceutical Products Market:

Global Nutraceutical Products Market is valued approximately USD 453.80 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.02% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Nutraceuticals are functional foods that offer physiological benefits and prevent chronic diseases. Their ability to meet the complete dietary and supplementary needs is what makes them highly popular as compared to most healthcare and medicinal products. The Nutraceutical Products market is expanding because of factors such as rising awareness regarding healthy lifestyle and growing geriatric population.

Dietary supplements and minerals are used as additive products for health and bodily maintenance. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to the Statista, in 2022, the global health and wellness food market was valued at USD 841 billion and is projected to increase to USD 1 trillion by 2026. Furthermore, geriatric and obese populations are predisposed to chronic diseases. According to the World Bank Group, the world old population was 727 million in 2020, and it is predicted to treble over the next three decades, reaching 1.5 billion in 2050. Another important component driving space growing demand for Dietary Supplements and Functional Foods. Fiasp is a formulation of Nutraceutical Products aspart in a combination with niacinamide (Vitamin-B3(, which helps boost the drug’s early absorption. In addition. The global sports nutrition market and supplements was valued at USD 44.43 billion in 2021 and is expected to increase in value to USD 85.7 billion by 2030. However, the high cost of Nutraceutical Products stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Nutraceutical Products Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increased number of disorders linked to nutritional deficiencies and increase in the consumption of convenience food products. According to a survey by Rakuten Insight on dietary supplements conducted in March 2022, around 79 percent of the respondents in South Korea stated that they took dietary supplements, the highest share across the surveyed Asia-Pacific markets. Furthermore, North America is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing presence of key market players and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Kraft Heinz Company

The Hain Celestial Group

Genomatica, Inc

Kellogg’s

Nestle

Nature’s Bounty

Amway

Barilla Group

Raisio Group

Pfizer Inc

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2022: Kellogg’s Special K released new Protein Snack Bars containing 6 grams of protein and 90 calories. The snack bar is offered in two delectable flavors, sweet Berry Vanilla, and rich chocolaty Brownie Sundae, and provides a simple on-the-go protein grab without compromising taste.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Food

Beverages

Dietary Supplements

By Distribution Channel

Conventional stores

Specialty stores

By Source

Probiotics

Proteins & amino acids

Phytochemicals & plant extracts

Fibers & Specialty carbohydrates

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

