Food Enzymes Market Emerging Trends and Demand-Supply Analysis for the Next Decade

Short Description About Global Food Enzymes Market:

Global Food Enzymes Market is valued at approximately USD 2.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Food enzymes are compound ingredients that are produced from microbial sources which are utilize for improving the range, diversity, and quality during the food processing. It offers various benefits that include flavor & fragrance, coagulation, preservation, enhancement of texture and tenderization enabling food enzyme ingredients to process the food. It acts as a catalyzer, that helps in processing food. Factors such as increasing preference towards tasty and processed food, coupled with higher disposable income are further bolstering the market demand during the estimated years.

The increasing demand for food enzymes by the end-use industry including dairy, confectionary, and bakery products owing to properties such as improved shelf life and dough stability enhances the growth of the food enzymes market across the global market. As per Statista, in 2022, it was estimated that around 129,916.9 million kilograms of confectionary were produced globally, which is projected to reach 146,046.2 million kilograms by 2026. Thereby, the rising demand for confectionery products and the increasing global population is exhibiting a positive influence on the market expansion. Furthermore, increasing demand for various varieties of tastes and flavors, as well as innovative technological platforms food are expected to boost the growth of the global Food Enzymes market over the forecast period of 2022-2029. However, restricted temperature and pH operational range, along with stringent regulatory framework are the major restraining factors for the market growth.

The key regions considered for the Food Enzymes Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing trend of consuming naturally sourced ingredients and the rise in the use of enzymes in the plethora of food systems. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing consumption of demand for high-quality processed food, as well as growing concerns for sustainability and food safety in the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Associated British Foods plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Novozymes

Chr. Hansen A/S

Brenntag Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

Kerry Group PLC

Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co Ltd.

Biocatalysts Ltd.

Puratos Group

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2021, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. introduced Nurica, a dairy enzyme that naturally uses the lactose found in milk in the United States. The enzyme aids in the natural production of a higher yield of prebiotic galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS( fibres, which aid in the management of lactose intolerance and the optimization of fibre intake.

In April 2021, Biocatalysts Ltd. declared the launch of PromodTM 517MDP (P517MDP( with the objective of strengthening its Kosher and Halal-certified dairy protein enzymes.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Carbohydrase

Protease

Lipases

Others

By Formulation:

Lyophilized Powder

Liquid

Others

By Application:

Beverages

Confectionery Products

Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Meat Processing

Others

By Source:

Microorganisms

Plants

Animals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

