Hydrogen Generation Market Size 2023 Share, Global Business Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Future Scope and Future Prospects by 2031

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Hydrogen Generation market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global Hydrogen Generation market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global hydrogen generation market size was US$ 127.8 billion in 2021. The global hydrogen generation market is forecast to grow to US$ 210.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Hydrogen is a clean, flexible, and efficient zero-emission carrier that is abundant on Earth. However, it is not available in a clear form and is developed through the water. The commodity can be made from a variety of feedstocks or as the principal product. Hydrogen is a fully renewable fuel that can be produced and transformed into power effectively to meet energy demands. It can be stored in the form of hydrogen gases, fluids, concrete, etc.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Decreased efficiency of crude oil, combined with the shortage of non-renewable resources will primarily drive the demand for hydrogen generation during the study period. Furthermore, the growing global population and increasing energy needs will also contribute to the growth of hydrogen generation. The market may experience significant growth potential due to growing government initiatives on increasing industrialization. Thus, all of these factors will drive the growth of the hydrogen generation market during the study period.

Demand for cleaner and potential energy is also increasing. Growing concerns related to environmental pollution and increasing government initiatives to combat this problem will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Apart from that, various companies in the automotive and aerospace industry are performing R&D to boost the use of hydrogen. Apart from that, strict rules enforced by governments to avoid problems with desulfurization will contribute to the growth of the hydrogen generation market.

On the flip side, the fact that hydrogen is highly inflammable will limit the growth of the hydrogen generation market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific hydrogen generation market is forecast to record the highest growth rate. It is owing to the rapid economic development of nations like China and India. Further, the large-scale R&D investments and stringent government regulations will also drive the growth of the hydrogen generation market during the study period. China, one of the highly populous countries in the region, is undergoing radical changes in the fuel and petroleum industry, which will benefit the hydrogen generation market during the study period.

Leading Players

• Air Liquide

• Messer Group

• Nuvera Fuel Cells

• Xebec

• Ballard Power Systems

• Plug Power

• Air Products and Chemicals

• Teledyne Energy Systems

• Showa Denko

• Nippon Sanso

• Hydrogenics

• Ally Hi-Tech

• Other prominent players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global hydrogen generation market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, Systems, Source, and Region.

Technology Outlook

• Steam Methane Reforming

• Coal Gasification

• Others

Application Outlook

• Methanol Production

• Ammonia Production

• Petroleum Refining

• Transportation

• Power Generation

• Others

Systems Outlook

• Captive

• Merchant

Source Outlook

• Natural Gas

• Coal

• Biomass

• Water

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Hydrogen Generation Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Hydrogen Generation market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Hydrogen Generation Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Hydrogen Generation market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

