Gelatin Market Size, Share, Global Analysis, Growth Outlook, Key Trends, Feasibility Scope, New Opportunities and Demand Forecast by 2031

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Gelatin market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global Gelatin market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global gelatin market size was US$ 3.9 billion in 2021. The global gelatin market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing applications of gelatin in the food & beverages industry will primarily drive the growth of the global gelatin market during the study period. In addition to that, rising per capita disposable income and growing awareness related to the nutritious benefits of a healthy diet will drive the demand for gelatin during the study period. This, in turn, is expected to stimulate the growth of the gelatin market.

Market growth is likely to be aided by rising demand for these items in confectionery and desserts. Furthermore, increased demand for gelatin as a food additive to improve rheological qualities is predicted to expand the product’s market throughout the forecast period.

The fact that gelatin is free from preservatives or additives will boost its demand during the study period. In addition to that, the products also find a wide range of applications in the pharmaceuticals segment, which will contribute to the gelatin market during the study period. Gelatin is used in the pharmaceutical industry in the production of hard and soft capsules. It is also used as a stabilizer for oil emulsions and glycerinated gelatin for suppositories. Apart from that, gelatin finds application in the pharmaceutical industry as a thickening agent in liquid dosage, sugar, or tablet coatings. All of these factors will amplify the growth of the global gelatin market. On the contrary, stringent regulations related to the use of gelatin may limit the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

Europe is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global gelatin market. It is owing to the rising demand for nutritional and functional food & beverage. In addition, the rising pharmaceuticals and healthcare industry in the region will contribute to the growth of the gelatin market during the study period.

Leading Players

• Gelita AG

• Rousselot SAS

• Weishardt Group

• Sterling Gelatin

• Catalent Pharma Solutions

• PB Gelatins

• Roxor LLC

• Nitta Gelatin Inc

• Trobas Gelatine

• Junca Gelatines

• Sterling Biotech Group

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global gelatin market segmentation focuses on Source, Material, Function, End-User, and Region.

By Source

• Porcine

• Bovine skin

• Cattle bone

• Fish & Poultry

• Others

By Material

• Type A

• Type B

By Function

• Stabilizer

• Thickener

• Gelling Agent

By End-User

• Food & beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Healthcare

• Nutraceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Photography

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

