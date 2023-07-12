Coconut Water Market Size and Geographical Regions | New Updated Report till 2031 (CAGR) of 15.1%

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Coconut Water market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global Coconut Water market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global coconut water market size was US$ 5.1 billion in 2021. The global coconut water market is forecast to grow to US$ 17.3 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Coconut is a versatile fruit that has numerous health benefits. Over the last several years, consumers have gradually increased the use coconut water for the production of variety of nutritious and energetic beverages in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Excessive consumption of carbonated and sugary drinks has been linked to a variety of health problems in people of all ages, from children to the working class, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes. As a result, the demand for coconut water is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Rising awareness related to the nutritious value of coconut water will also contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the fact that coconut water is rich in fiber, minerals, vitamins, magnesium, calcium, sodium, potassium, etc., and is highly recommended by doctors to cure various diseases will contribute to the growth of the market.

The rising number of fitness enthusiasts and athletes will also surge the demand for coconut water during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific coconut water market is forecast to register the highest growth rate as coconut water is considered one of the healthiest beverages in Thailand. In addition to that, the high population of the region and growing production capacity will significantly contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the high quality of the products exported will also contribute to this regional market growth.

Leading Players

• All Market Inc.

• Naked Juice Company

• New Age Beverages Corporation

• Celebes Coconut Corporation

• Elegance Brands, Inc.

• Vaivai SAS

• C2O Pure Coconut Water, LLC

• PepsiCo (O.N.E. Coconut Water)

• The Coca-Cola Company (ZICO)

• Harmless Harvest

• COCOZIA

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global coconut water market segmentation focuses on Packaging, Outlook, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Packaging Outlook

• Tetra Pack

• Plastic Bottle

• Others

Form Outlook

• Powder

• Liquid

Distribution Channel Outlook

• Online

• Offline

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Coconut Water Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Coconut Water market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Coconut Water Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Coconut Water market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

