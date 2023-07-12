Dental Insurance Market Size, Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend And Feasibility Studies up to 2031

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Dental Insurance market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global Dental Insurance market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global dental insurance market size was US$ 144.1 billion in 2021. The global dental insurance market is forecast to grow to US$ 451.7 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Dental insurance is a type of health insurance that covers only the health of a person’s dentistry or oral cavity. It deducts the amount of treatment. This insurance pays the patient’s dental expenses.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rising awareness about the significance of oral hygiene is primarily driving the growth of the global dental insurance market. In addition, other factors like growing disposable income and the growing prevalence of oral diseases will fuel the growth of the global dental insurance market during the study period.

Growing support from governments and protection of dental insurers from financial shocks will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the dental insurance market during the study period. In addition to that, technological advancements in this sector, such as the integration of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cloud computing, will benefit the dental insurance market during the study period.

The availability of cost-effective insurance plans is expected to drive the consumer demand during the study period. On the flip side, high-profit margins may limit the growth of the dental insurance market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the dental insurance market. It is owing to the growing awareness among the people of the region. Further, rising disposable income and favourable policies by government bodies will contribute to the growth of this regional dental insurance market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to record significant growth in the dental insurance market. It is due to the rising awareness about oral health and the growing deployment of dental insurance technology services. Favourable government policies will also benefit the market. For instance, the Chinese government is promoting the implementation of commercial dental insurance, which will bring lucrative growth opportunities for the dental insurance market of the region during the forecast period.

Leading Players

• CIGNA Dental

• Envivas

• Ameritas

• United Concordia

• AXA

• Humana

• MetLife

• Aetna

• Aflac

• OneExchange

• 3M

• UnitedHealth Group Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global dental insurance market segmentation focuses on Coverage, Type, Demographics, and Region.

By Coverage

• Dental Preferred Provider Organizations (DPPO)

• Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO)

• Dental Indemnity Plans

• Others

By Type

• Major

• Basic

• Preventive

By Demographics

• Senior Citizens

• Adults

• Minors

By End-User

• Individuals

• Corporates

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

