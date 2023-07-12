Frozen Pizza Market 2023 Overview and Expansion Opportunities 2030 | Bellisio Foods, Hansen Foods, Nestle SA

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Frozen Pizza Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1850

Short Description About Global Frozen Pizza Market:

Global Frozen Pizza Market is valued at approximately USD 20.87 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Frozen Pizza is popular ready-to-eat food choice, made with the use of preservatives. It is made with yeast from flatbread dough and topped with sauces, different types of cheeses, meats such as chicken, ham, veggies, and other fruits including capsicum and pineapple. The pizza made is fast frozen and packed into food-grade foils and pouches. The increasing demand for frozen food products and changing food preferences among millennials as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing demand for frozen food products is contributing to the growth of the Global Frozen Pizza Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2018, the global market for frozen foods was estimated at USD 260.8 billion, and the market for frozen food is projected to grow to USD 366.3 billion by 2026. Moreover, as per Statista – In 2021, in Germany around 388.215 thousand tons of frozen pizza were sold, witnessing an increase of more than 10 thousand tons compared to 2020 with around 377 thousand tons sold.

In addition, in the United States, the sales of frozen pizza in 2021, was amounted to USD 6.06 billion, up from USD 5.47 billion in 2020. Also, increasing working-class population and growing emergence of online distribution channels would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, rising number of health-conscious individuals and concern over ill impact associated with consumption of frozen food products like heart diseases, diabetes, etc. stifle the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1850

The key regions considered for the Global Frozen Pizza Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and presence of leading market players offering frozen pizzas in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising millennial population, increasing consumption of ready-to-eat food products coupled with growing emergence of online grocery distribution platforms in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bellisio Foods Inc.

Hansen Foods, Inc.

Nestle SA

One Planet Pizza

Daiya Foods Inc.

McCain Foods Ltd.

Oetker GmbH

California Pizza Kitchen, Inc.

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.

Request Full Report–https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1850

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/