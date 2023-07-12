Digital Payment Market Size, Top Players | Size and Revenue | Business Share Forecast by Regions 2023-2031

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Digital Payment market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global digital payment market size was US$ 99.1 billion in 2021. The global digital payment market is forecast to grow to US$ 230.5 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The e-commerce industry is getting wide traction due to rising awareness about the benefits of adopting cashless methods. In addition, the use of mobile wallets is growing rapidly to make payments. Further, the safety of stable payment gateways and low chances of cash thefts will contribute to the growth of the digital payment market during the analysis period.

The rising range of digital initiatives by government bodies and industry players will also benefit the digital payment market during the analysis period. Governments are taking a several steps to digitize the payment process. Various countries like India, Singapore, and Australia, have implemented a slew of digital payment methods to boost digitalization in their economies. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the digital payment market during the analysis period.

The growing user base on the internet is expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Furthermore, the convenience of digital payment methods, technological advancements, and the rising number of customer-centric payment applications will drive the demand for digital payment during the forecast period.

On the flip side, the lack of global standards for cross-border payments may limit the growth of the digital payment market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the digital payment market during the analysis period. The growth of the market is attributed to the presence of a large number of solution providers in the region. In addition, the rising proliferation of the internet and smart devices will significantly upsurge the demand for digital payment during the analysis period.

The Asia-Pacific digital payment market will also record significant growth, owing to the growing digitalization, government efforts, and rising internet penetration in the region. Furthermore, the rising number of small and medium enterprises in the region will offer lucrative growth opportunities for this regional market.

Leading Players

• PayPal Holdings Inc

• American International Group, Inc.

• Visa Inc.

• MasterCard Incorporated (MasterCard)

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Alphabet Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• CCAvenue (Avenues India Pvt. Ltd)

• Paytm Mobile Solutions Private Limited

• Stripe Inc.

• Alipay.com Co. Ltd

• Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Overview

The global digital payment market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment, Organization, Vertical, and Region.

By Component:

• Solutions

o Payment Gateway Solutions

o Payment Processing Solutions

o Payment Wallet Solutions

o Payment Security and Fraud Management Solutions

o Point of Sale (POS) Solutions

• Services

o Professional Services

 Consulting

 Implementation

 Support and Maintenance

o Managed Services

By Deployment Type:

• On-premises

• Cloud

By Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical:

• Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Healthcare

• Travel and Hospitality

• Transportation and Logistics

• Media and Entertainment

• Other

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Digital Payment Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Digital Payment market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Digital Payment Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Digital Payment market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

