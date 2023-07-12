Frozen Fruit Bar Market 2023 Insights and Projected Growth 2030 | Natural Fruit Corporation, Solero Corporation

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Frozen Fruit Bar Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Global Frozen Fruit Bar Market:

Global Frozen Fruit Bar Market is valued at approximately USD 10.45 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Frozen Fruit Bar is prepared by mixing a mixture of pulps, fresh & dried fruits, water, acid, flavors, fruit juice concentrates, and other ingredients. These fruit-based bars are considered rich in fiber & carbohydrates and contain minerals & vitamins. Moreover, low-fat frozen fruit bars are a healthy alternative to ice cream. The increasing consumption of frozen food products and growing inclination towards nutrition rich food products as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the Market growth.

The increasing consumption of frozen food products due to rise in demand for convenience foods, and rapid growth of cold chain infrastructure is contributing towards the growth of the Global Frozen Fruit Bar Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2020, the global market for frozen foods was valued at USD 283.92 billion, and it further increased to USD 366.3 billion in 2026. Additionally, as per Statista – as of 2022, revenue in the worldwide convenience food is estimated at USD 562.20 billion, and the market is expected to grow annually by 6.21% (CAGR 2022-2027( to USD 759.83 billion by 2027. Also, growing popularity of organic food products and rising number of health-conscious individuals would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high production cost of Frozen Fruit Bar and volatile cost of raw materials stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Frozen Fruit Bar Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing demand for organic food products and presence of a large number of market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand for frozen and convenience food products and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Nestle S.A.

Natural Fruit Corporation

Solero Corporation

Andrades Desserts

J&J Snack Foods Corp.

Ice Pop Factory

Modern Pop

Unilever plc (Fruttare Brand(

Eclectic Food Services Inc

Chloe’s Soft Serve Fruit Co.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2020, Enlightened, a brand owned by New York-based Beyond Better Foods LLC, announced the launch of functional frozen fruit bars in the USA. This new offering contains only 3 to 5 grams of sugar.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Original

Low Fat

By Flavor

Citrus

Pineapple

Grape

Apple

Mango

Coconut

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

