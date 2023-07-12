E-KYB Market Size, Competitive Strategies, Key Trends, New Project Investment And Forecast up to 2031 | (CAGR) of 15.1%

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global E-KYB market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global E-KYB market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global E-KYB market size was US$ 168.9 million in 2021. The global E-KYB market is forecast to grow to US$ 531.8 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The main motive of KYB is to verify the legitimacy of firms, companies, and organizations. KYB compliance track the company’s financial transactions throughout time. It prevents the people and other firms from being a victim of any sort of financial fraud.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising number of fake business and money laundering frauds will primarily drive the growth of the global E-KYB market during the forecast period. Apart from wage evasion, cash fraud, identification theft, corporate frauds like charity fraud, internet auction fraud, merchant fraud, non-commercial distribution, overpayment, and re-shipping frauds are significantly increasing in numbers. Thus, it raises the high demand for E-KYB.

Rapidly growing investments in banking digitalization will also contribute to the growth of the E-KYB market during the study period. In addition, the growing number of people adopting digital banking methods will also benefit the global market during the forecast period.

Other factors, such as the increasing requirement for automation of processes and the introduction of innovative technologies, will also drive the E-KYB market during the study period. On the flip side, a lack of awareness about E-KYB may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global E-KYB market. The growth of the E-KYB market is attributed to the rapidly rising cases of identity fraud faced by the population and other companies. The market growth will also be due to the rising contribution of countries like Canada and the U.S. for fraud detection and prevention. In the United States, the cases of identity theft are increasing substantially, which will open doors of opportunities for this regional market during the study period.

The Asia-Pacific E-KYB market will also grow substantially due to rising digitalization in the region. Moreover, the cases of fraud are also growing in the region. As a result, it will raise the growth prospects for the Asia-Pacific E-KYB market during the study period.

Leading Players

• TruNarrative

• Trulioo

• Jumio

• IDnow

• Onfido

• Shufti Pro among

• Acuant

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global E-KYB market segmentation focuses on Delivery Model, End-User, and Region.

By Delivery Model

• Cloud-based

• On-premise

By End-user

• Banks

• Financial Institutions

• E-payment Service Providers

• Telecom Companies

• Government Entities

• Insurance Companies

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

