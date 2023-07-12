EdTech and Smart Classrooms market Strong Extension In Revenue Continues | Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “EdTech and Smart Classrooms: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market is valued at approximately USD 110.69 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.20% over the forecast period 2022-2029. EdTech and Smart Classrooms is a hardware and software that is specially designed to digitally educate students for encouraging classroom learning and enhance the student’s educations. The EdTech and Smart Classrooms are learning modes, education applications.

It uses projectors, interactive displays, interactive whiteboards, printers, audio systems and many more. The EdTech and Smart Classrooms market is expanding because of factors such as the rising demand for smartphones and the increasing demand for E-Learning platforms. However, the first key factor is rising smartphone demand, as smartphones are used for digital education due to the increase in the demand for EdTech and Smart Classrooms around the world. Another key factor is the increasing demand for E-Learning platforms due to the increase in market growth across the world.

According to Statista, the user of smartphones in the year 2021 is USD 298 million and the user of smartphones in the year 2022 is USD 301.65 million. Another factor is the increasing demand for E-Learning Platforms. For instance, according to Statista, the revenue of the E-Learning platform in the year 2022 is USD 56.69 billion and the expected revenue of the E-Learning platform in the year 2027 is USD 64.50 billion. Therefore, it is increasing the market growth. The opportunity of EdTech and Smart Classrooms is rising public awareness about the benefits of high-tech education due to the increase in market demand over the forecast period.

However, the high cost and lack of technical skills stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Reasons to buy:

The report provides segmentation of the market and offers market value information for each segment and sub-segment studied. This allows for a detailed understanding of the market dynamics and opportunities within specific market segments. Focus on Fastest Growing and Major Market Share Regions: The study identifies the regions and market segments that are predicted to experience the fastest growth and hold the majority of market share. This helps businesses focus their efforts and investments in high-growth areas.

The report emphasizes the consumption of the product or service in different geographical areas. It identifies the market-affecting variables specific to each region, providing insights into regional market dynamics. Competitive Landscape: The report includes the market rankings of major players and highlights recent partnerships, product/service launches, business expansions, and acquisitions by the profiled companies. This information aids in understanding the competitive landscape and industry trends.

Detailed company profiles are provided for the top market players. These profiles include a business overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, enabling a comprehensive understanding of the key players in the market. Market Outlook and Growth Potential: The report presents the current market outlook and future growth prospects, considering recent changes and developments. It identifies growth opportunities, drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions.

Major market players included in this report are:

Apple Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Dell EMC

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Ellucian

Anthology Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2020, IBM collaborated with CBSE. The main goal of this collaboration is to integrate the AI curriculum into 200 schools across India.

In April 2020, Cisco and IBM declared their a collaborative agreement in order to provide assistance for distance learning. The primary objective of this collaboration is to allow schools in Europe to adopt Cisco’s currently free Webex service to enhance distance learning.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Hardware:

Interactive Displays

Interactive Projectors

By Education System:

Learning Management System

Student Information and Administration System

Student Collaboration System

Student Response System

Learning and Gamification

Test Preparation

Classroom Management System

Document Management System

Talent Management System

By End User:

K-12

Higher Education

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

