Emulsifying Salts Market Experts Predict Record Highs in the Near Future

The most recent research study on the global “Emulsifying Salts Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Global Emulsifying Salts Market:

Global Emulsifying Salts Market is valued at approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.8 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Emulsifying Salts also called melting salts are Sodium citrate, phosphates, and tartrate, which are used in the manufacture of different dairy products milk powder, evaporated milk, sterilized cream, and processed cheese among others. In manufacturing processed cheese, these salts are used to disperse proteins and lipids and obtain a homogeneous cheese product. The rising growth of the dairy industry worldwide and growing demand for processed cheese & dairy products are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The rising growth of the dairy industry worldwide is contributing to the growth of the Global Emulsifying Salts Market. For instance, according to Statista- in 2020, the global dairy market was valued at USD 827.4 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 1128 billion by 2026. Moreover, the increasing demand for processed cheese and other dairy products is also driving market growth. For instance, as per Statista – as of 2022, the revenue in the Cheese segment is estimated at USD 29.14 billion, and the market is expected to grow annually by 3.24% (CAGR 2022-2027( to reach USD 34.18 billion by end of 2027. Also, growing expansion of food & beverage industry and rising investment in food processing sector would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the volatile cost of raw materials stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Emulsifying Salts Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the high consumption of cheese and cheese-based dairy products and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of food processing industry and high production of milk and milk-based products in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

BK Giulini Corporation

AB Mauri Food Inc.

Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Mtc Industries Inc

Cargill, Incorporated

F.B.C. Industries, Inc.

Fosfa Industries Ltd.

Innophos Investments Holdings, Inc.

WTI, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, USA based Cargill Inc. announced business expansion in Indian market by opening a new headquarter for its Indian unit at Gurugram, Haryana and commencement of a new Cargill Business Services (CBS) in Bangaluru, Karnataka.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature

Natural

Synthetic

By Type

Phosphate-based Emulsifying Salt

Citrate-based Emulsifying Salt

Acid-based Emulsifying Salt

Acetate-based Emulsifying Salt

Gluconate-based Emulsifying Salt

By End-Use

Dairy Industry

Bakery Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Processed Meat & Fish Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

