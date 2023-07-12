Online Banking Market Size, Upcoming Demand along with Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2031

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Online Banking market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global online banking market stood at US$ 3.1 billion in 2021. The global online banking market is forecast to grow to US$ US$ 4.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Online banking is a type of electronic payment method that allows customers to make financial transactions over the internet. It is also known as web-banking or Internet banking, and is designed to reduce time and provide real-time problem-solving services.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rising investments in fintech will primarily drive the growth of the global online banking market. The online banking sector is seeing a lot of investment to speed up digital innovation. Recognizing the development of Fintech firms, banks aim to increase their funding in the online banking sector. As a result, it will benefit the global online banking market during the forecast period.

Growing internet penetration and the rising trend of going cashless will also fuel the growth of the global online banking market during the study period. In addition to that, other factors like customer convenience, greater interest rates, and a technologically advanced interface will escalate the growth of the online banking market during the study period.

The surging range of mobile bank platforms, combined with the rising penetration of smartphones, will offer favourable opportunities for the online banking market expansion. On the flip side, limits on everyday transactions may restrict the growth of the market throughout the study period.

The industry is likely to develop as digitization, and corporate banking become more prevalent. Furthermore, online banking has allowed investors to keep track of their investment portfolio without the need for continuous human intervention. As a result, these online banking features are likely to accelerate market expansion during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

In terms of revenue, Europe is expected to hold the largest market share in the global online banking market. Due to the introduction of various technology companies and early adoption of technology, the region is expected to emerge as the largest shareholder.

The Asia-Pacific online banking market will also record tremendous growth due to growing digitalization in the region. In addition, government initiatives promoting the use of online methods will also benefit this regional market during the forecast timeframe.

Leading Players

• ACI Worldwide, Inc.

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• COR Financial Solutions Limited

• CGI Inc.

• Temenos Headquarters SA

• EdgeVerve Systems Limited

• Capital Banking Solution

• Fiserv, Inc.

• Other prominent players

Segmentation Overview

The global online banking market segmentation focuses on Service, Application, and Region.

By Service:

• Digital Payments

• Digital Sales

By Application Type:

• Personal sector

• Enterprise sector

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

