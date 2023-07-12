Cryptocurrency Market Size, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Gross Margin and Forecast 2031

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Cryptocurrency market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global Cryptocurrency market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global cryptocurrency market size was US$ 845.1 million in 2021. The global cryptocurrency market is forecast to grow to US$ 3461.3 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Blockchain efficiently declines the cost of ownership, which will considerably drive the growth of the global cryptocurrency market during the forecast period. Moreover, cryptocurrency transfers are considered to be much faster and more reliable, which will drive the cryptocurrency market forward during the study period.

Enterprise adoption of blockchain technology is steadily rising as companies are realizing the potential of cryptocurrencies and launching their initial pilot projects. However, uncertainties about this technology in the areas of regulations and governance may limit its growth in the cryptocurrency market. On the contrary, the adoption of blockchain for financial services, identity, trade, and other markets is increasing, which will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Trends like stable coins are expected to gain traction in the coming years. Stable coins are cryptocurrencies that are connected to the physical asset. For instance, government-issued currency or a commodity is used to decline cryptocurrency fluctuation. Furthermore, the circulation of stable coins raised by nearly 500%. As a result, it will benefit the cryptocurrency market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest shareholder region of the global cryptocurrency market. It is owing to the fact that the region is recording a growing class of institutional investors shifting even larger transfers of cryptocurrency. In addition, the institutional share of the market has increased significantly in the past few years. Apart from that, Bitcoin is expected to emerge as the most popular cryptocurrency in the region by transaction volume.

Leading Players

• Bitfinex

• BitPay Inc

• Bitfury Group Limited

• Unocoin Technologies Private Limited

• OKEx

• Bitstamp

• Coinbase Inc.

• Circle Internet Financial Limited

• Ripple Labs Inc.

• BitGo

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global cryptocurrency market segmentation focuses on Product, Design Goals, Market Capitalization, and Region.

By Application

• Peer-to-Peer Payment

• Retail

• Trading

• Remittance

• Ecommerce

• Payment

By Design Goals

• Digital Cash Coins

• Payment Infrastructure Tokens

• Securities Tokens

• Utility Tokens

• General Platform Tokens

• Others

By Market Capitalization

• Bitcoin

• Ethereum

• Ripple

• Bitcoin Cash

• Cardano

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

