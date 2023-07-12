Antenna Market Experience Some Large Growth In Near Future | TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Ficosa Internacional SA (Spain)

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Antenna: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

The antenna serves as a conduit between conductors that transport current and radio waves that are flowing across space. As a transducer, it transforms the radiofrequency field into alternating current and back again. The major driving factor for the market is growing telecommunication industry and rising sales of wearable devices. Approximately 22.6 million smartwatch devices were sold in the United States in 2020, according to the Consumer Technology Association. Additionally, according to Cisco, there will be 439 million wearable devices in the North American region by 2022. As businesses from many industries adopt remote work policies, excessive demand for mobile and communications networks, might lower service quality and have an influence on the market.

The key regions considered for the Global Antenna Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Devices including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and other consumer electronics with communication technology are widely used in North America. Cisco estimates that the average number of devices and connections per person in the area was USD 8.2 million in 2018. By 2023, it is anticipated to reach USD 13.4 million, the highest value ever recorded and over three times the average value for the entire world. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as development by key market players and growing corporate culture, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Reasons to buy:

Market Segmentation and Value Information: The report provides segmentation of the market and offers market value information for each segment and sub-segment studied. This allows for a detailed understanding of the market dynamics and opportunities within specific market segments.

Focus on Fastest Growing and Major Market Share Regions: The study identifies the regions and market segments that are predicted to experience the fastest growth and hold the majority of market share. This helps businesses focus their efforts and investments in high-growth areas.

Market Analysis by Geography: The report emphasizes the consumption of the product or service in different geographical areas. It identifies the market-affecting variables specific to each region, providing insights into regional market dynamics.

Competitive Landscape: The report includes the market rankings of major players and highlights recent partnerships, product/service launches, business expansions, and acquisitions by the profiled companies. This information aids in understanding the competitive landscape and industry trends.

Company Profiles: Detailed company profiles are provided for the top market players. These profiles include a business overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, enabling a comprehensive understanding of the key players in the market.

Market Outlook and Growth Potential: The report presents the current market outlook and future growth prospects, considering recent changes and developments. It identifies growth opportunities, drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions.

Market Analysis using Porter's Five Forces and Value Chain: The Market Report offers a comprehensive market analysis from different perspectives. It utilizes Porter's five forces analysis to assess industry competitiveness and provides insights into the market using the Value Chain approach.

Major market players included in this report are:

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Ficosa Internacional SA (Spain)

Abracon (US)

DENSO CORPORATION (Japan)

Pulse Electronics (US)

Laird Connectivity (US)

Antenova Ltd. (UK)

Johanson Technology, Inc. (US)

Linx Technologies (US)

Tallysman (Canada)

