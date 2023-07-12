Connected Living Room Market Set for Explosive Growth | SAMSUNG DISPLAY, LG Display Co., Ltd.

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Connected Living Room: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Connected Living Room Market is valued at approximately USD 48.81 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.70% over the forecast period 2022-2029. A connected living room is one that has all the key electronics used in a home, including tablets, televisions, Blu-ray players, home theatre projectors, cellphones, laptops, set-top boxes, home audio systems, and gaming consoles, covered by some sort of technology. The major driving factor for the market is the rising demand for connected home devices.

The market for connected living rooms is also benefited from urbanization, digitization, lifestyle changes, rising disposable income, and increased demand for cutting-edge systems. Furthermore, during the projection period of 2021 to 2029, improvements in better resolutions, smart homes, intelligent & connected homes, and linked living rooms offer lucrative prospects to market participants. According to the MarTech, the United States is the world leader in smart speakers installation; in 2020, 1 in every 4 adults owned a smart speaker in the region. Along with this, the penetration of smart home devices for the years 2019 to 2021 in the United States is also increasing.

According to Statista, in 2019, 33 per cent of the U.S population owned at least one smart home device and this figure increased to 43 per cent in the year 2021. Along with this, according to Statista, the penetration of smart TVs in the United Kingdom from the year 2014 to 2021. The penetration of smart TVs has increased significantly and at an increasing rate in the region. As the penetration percentage in 2014 was only 11% which reached 67% in the year 2021. However, the high cost of Connected Living Rooms stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Market Segmentation and Value Information: The report provides segmentation of the market and offers market value information for each segment and sub-segment studied. This allows for a detailed understanding of the market dynamics and opportunities within specific market segments.

The report provides segmentation of the market and offers market value information for each segment and sub-segment studied. This allows for a detailed understanding of the market dynamics and opportunities within specific market segments. Focus on Fastest Growing and Major Market Share Regions: The study identifies the regions and market segments that are predicted to experience the fastest growth and hold the majority of market share. This helps businesses focus their efforts and investments in high-growth areas.

Market Analysis by Geography: The report emphasizes the consumption of the product or service in different geographical areas. It identifies the market-affecting variables specific to each region, providing insights into regional market dynamics.

The report emphasizes the consumption of the product or service in different geographical areas. It identifies the market-affecting variables specific to each region, providing insights into regional market dynamics. Competitive Landscape: The report includes the market rankings of major players and highlights recent partnerships, product/service launches, business expansions, and acquisitions by the profiled companies. This information aids in understanding the competitive landscape and industry trends.

Company Profiles: Detailed company profiles are provided for the top market players. These profiles include a business overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, enabling a comprehensive understanding of the key players in the market.

Detailed company profiles are provided for the top market players. These profiles include a business overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, enabling a comprehensive understanding of the key players in the market. Market Outlook and Growth Potential: The report presents the current market outlook and future growth prospects, considering recent changes and developments. It identifies growth opportunities, drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions.

Market Analysis using Porter's Five Forces and Value Chain: The Market Report offers a comprehensive market analysis from different perspectives. It utilizes Porter's five forces analysis to assess industry competitiveness and provides insights into the market using the Value Chain approach.

Major market players included in this report are:

SAMSUNG DISPLAY

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Pioneer Corporation.

RAYSTAR OPTRONICS, INC

RITEK CORPORATION

OSRAM GmbH.

WiseChip Semiconductor Inc.

WINSTAR Display Co., Ltd.

Visionox Company

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2021, ADT started a partnership with Hippo to bring together ADT’s professional smart home monitoring and connected protection system with Hippo’s digitally native home insurance policies.

In April 2021, a US-based company named Hubbell Control Solutions launched an improved version of NX Distributed Intelligence Lighting Control Panel (NXP2 Series) which provides centralized connection points which help in reducing the time and cost of deployment of the lighting control.

In October 2021, Hubbell Lighting announced a partnership with LightAZ (US) and they developed a complete unit of electric light, manufacturing company with its headquarters in Illinois, US.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Device Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device Type:

Smart TVs

Gaming Consoles

PC/Laptop

Smart Speakers

Smartphones

Tablets

By Application:

Video Streaming

Audio Streaming

Gaming

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

