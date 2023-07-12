Data Lake Market to Set Phenomena Growth during 2023 to 2031 | Cloudera, Inc., Dremio Corporation

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Data Lake: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Systems called data lakes are used to store information in its unprocessed state. It serves as a central hub for enormous amounts of conveniently accessible data. Unstructured data used by data analysts and data scientists can be stored in a data lake, while structured data is frequently used by the aviation and automobile industries. The major driving factors for the market are the rising usage of IoT devices and the rise in the number of digital payments. Along with this, the deployment of smart cities is creating a lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period.

According to Statista, Short range technologies such as WiFi and Bluetooth enable 5.7 billion Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices worldwide in 2019. In 2019, 1.2 billion IoT connections were made on public networks such as cellular networks. By 2030, there are expected to be 24.1 billion linked IoT devices, up from 7.6 billion in 2019. However, the high cost of Data Lake stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Data Lake Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Over the course of the forecast, North America is anticipated to hold the biggest market share. The share can be ascribed to increased information quantities across industries, rising data lake investments, and expanding use of big data technology. A COVID-19 data lake was created by C3 ai, Inc., a U.S.-based AI startup, in March 2020. A uniform and open dataset will be stored in this one location and made available to researchers worldwide starting in mid-April 2020. The forecast period is expected to have the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific. The expansion is attributable to rising investments from significant technological firms in China, Australia, India, and Japan. Additionally, a number of additional elements, such as advancing big data analytics technologies and growing digitization, are projected to propel the market in the area.

Reasons to buy:

Market Segmentation and Value Information: The report provides segmentation of the market and offers market value information for each segment and sub-segment studied. This allows for a detailed understanding of the market dynamics and opportunities within specific market segments.

Focus on Fastest Growing and Major Market Share Regions: The study identifies the regions and market segments that are predicted to experience the fastest growth and hold the majority of market share. This helps businesses focus their efforts and investments in high-growth areas.

Market Analysis by Geography: The report emphasizes the consumption of the product or service in different geographical areas. It identifies the market-affecting variables specific to each region, providing insights into regional market dynamics.

Competitive Landscape: The report includes the market rankings of major players and highlights recent partnerships, product/service launches, business expansions, and acquisitions by the profiled companies. This information aids in understanding the competitive landscape and industry trends.

Company Profiles: Detailed company profiles are provided for the top market players. These profiles include a business overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, enabling a comprehensive understanding of the key players in the market.

Market Outlook and Growth Potential: The report presents the current market outlook and future growth prospects, considering recent changes and developments. It identifies growth opportunities, drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions.

Market Analysis using Porter's Five Forces and Value Chain: The Market Report offers a comprehensive market analysis from different perspectives. It utilizes Porter's five forces analysis to assess industry competitiveness and provides insights into the market using the Value Chain approach.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amazon Web Services, Inc

Cloudera, Inc.

Dremio Corporation

Informatica Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Snowflake Inc.

Teradata Corporation

Zaloni, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

The U.S.-based company Zaloni, Inc. announced in January 2020 that the Zaloni Data Platform was now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Through this partnership, Zaloni, Inc.’s clients will have access to the Azure cloud computing platform.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Solution

Services

By Deployment:

On-premise

Cloud

By Vertical:

IT

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others (government, hospitality, education, others)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

