Global Muffins Market Set to Reach New Heights in the Next Decade

The most recent research study on the global “Muffins Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Global Muffins Market:

Global Muffins Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Muffins are individually portioned baked products served as breakfast. Muffins are made by mixing flour with baking powder, salt, eggs, milk, butter, and sugar. Moreover, to make muffins a healthier option sometimes whole grains and sugar substitutes are used. The growing consumption of bread & bakery products and increasing use of natural ingredients in the muffins as well as product innovations from market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The growing consumption of bread and bakery products is contributing towards the growth of the Global Muffins Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2020, the total market volume of bread and bakery products was estimated at 105.80 million tons, and the market is projected to grow to 135 million tons by 2025. Moreover, as per Statista – in 2021, the global savory snacks market was estimated at USD 250.5 billion, and the market is projected to reach a value of USD 386.8 billion by 2030. Also, rising popularity of savory muffins and increasing demand for packaged food products would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, health concerns associated with the consumption of high-calorie foods such as obesity, high cholesterol & blood sugar, and other lifestyle diseases stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Muffins Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and increasing consumption of bakery products in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising popularity of muffins and increasing penetration of leading market players coupled with growing number of quick service restaurants in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.

George Weston Foods

Einstein Noah Restrant Group, Inc.

Brueggers Enterprises, Inc.

United Biscuits,

Edeka Group

Flowers Foods

Hostess Brands, Inc.

Aryzta AG

McKee Foods Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

In-Store

Packaged

By Taste

Sweet

Savory

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Online Stores

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

