Bitcoin Market Size: World Business Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players and Global Future Outlook 2031

The global bitcoin market size was US$ 755.1 million in 2021. The global bitcoin market is forecast to grow to US$ 5471.3 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Bitcoin is a digital currency that allows transactions to be made without the use of a central bank. Bitcoins can be used to purchase goods and services from vendors as a form of payment. The network’s peer-to-peer technology can be utilized to execute business transactions amongst bitcoins. Because they are open source, their structure and regulations are accessible to everybody. Traditional currencies are managed by the central bank, but bitcoins are managed by an internet community rather than by any government.

Factors Influencing the Market

Bitcoin transactions are established on the blockchain and cryptographic principles. Bitcoin lowers the cost of ownership significantly, and transactions are considerably faster and more reliable. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the global bitcoin market. Furthermore, the bitcoin market is expected to grow during the study period due to minimal exchange rates, interest rates, etc.

By removing the need for centralized intermediate processing, distributed ledger systems enable a decentralized manner of paying for a digital currency system. Financial transactions can be tracked using distributed headline technology. It generates digital money and allows for virtual tracking and trade of any value. Thus, all of the aforementioned factors will escalate the growth of the global bitcoin market during the forecast period.

Bitcoin’s prospects are steadily gaining traction in commercial payments. The study from ICO revealed that nearly 15558 businesses around the world were accepting Bitcoins, with Slovenia having the most in 2019. Thus, such events depict the potential scope of bitcoin during the forecast period. On the flip side, a lack of regulations and instability may hamper the growth of the global bitcoin market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific Bitcoin market is forecast to record a significant growth rate. The growth of this market is attributed to the presence of major mining enterprises in the region. China is considered to be the region’s largest bitcoin market during the study period.

Leading Players

• Bitfinex

• BitPay Inc

• Bitfury Group Limited

• Unocoin Technologies Private Limited

• OKEx

• Bitstamp

• Coinbase Inc.

• Circle Internet Financial Limited

• Ripple Labs Inc.

• BitGo

• Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Overview

The global bitcoin market segmentation focuses on End-User, Application, and Region.

By End User:

• Media & Entertainment

• BFSI

• E-Commerce

• Hospitality Type

By Application

• Peer-to-Peer Payment

• Retail

• Trading

• Remittance

• Ecommerce

• Payment

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Bitcoin Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Bitcoin market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Bitcoin Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Bitcoin market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

