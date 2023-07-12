Starch Derivatives Market Size, Challenges and Opportunities for Stakeholders with Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2023-2031

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Starch Derivatives market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global Starch Derivatives market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global starch derivatives market size was US$ 51.1 billion in 2021. The global starch derivatives market is forecast to grow to US$ 81.5 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Starch derivatives play an essential role as a thickener and stabilizer in the food and beverage industry, binding agent in the pharmaceutical industry, and emulsifier in the cosmetics industry. Starch derivatives are considered efficient for pH stability improvement, and shear stability, acid stability, etc.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing funding by governments for starch derivatives will fuel the growth of the starch derivatives market. In addition, other factors like rapidly rising population, growing demand for convenience foods and beverages, etc., will fuel the demand for starch derivatives during the forecast period.

The fact that starch holds immense importance due to its application in glue processing, textile finishing, weaving, bio-fuel, fermentation, etc., will propel the starch derivatives market forward. In addition, demand for personal care products is growing steeply, owing to rising consumer awareness, increasing disposable income, etc. As a result, it will benefit the starch derivatives market during the analysis period.

Rapid industrialization in emerging economies like China and India will also drive the demand for starch derivatives. Further, increasing middle-class purchasing capacity and rising spending on healthcare will also benefit the starch derivatives market during the analysis period. On the flip side, variation in raw material costs may limit the market growth during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific starch derivatives market is forecast to record significant growth, owing to the rising demand for processed food, increasing healthcare spending, and growing disposable income. Changing lifestyle of people is significantly upsurging the demand for ready-to-eat meals. As a result, it will benefit the starch derivatives market during the forecast period. Apart from that, booming pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries will unveil lucrative growth opportunities for the market throughout the forecast timeframe. The market is expected to witness significant growth potential due to the growing population of the region during the study period.

Leading Players

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Cargill Incorporated

• Royal Avebe U.A (Avebe Nutrition)

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Beneo

• Roquette

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global starch derivatives market segmentation focuses on Product, Raw Material, Application, and Region.

By Product:

• Maltodextrin

• Glucose syrup

• Cyclodextrin

• Hydrolysates

• Modified starch

• Others

By Raw Material:

• Corn

• Cassava

• Potato

• Wheat

By Application:

• Food & beverages

• Cosmetics

• Paper

• Pharmaceuticals

• Feed

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Starch Derivatives Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Starch Derivatives market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Starch Derivatives Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Starch Derivatives market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

