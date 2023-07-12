IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market Size, 2023 Applications, Size According to a Specific Product, Sales and Revenue by Region 2031

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global IoT in Banking and Financial Services market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global IoT in Banking and Financial Services market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global IoT in Banking and Financial Services market size was US$ 809.9 million in 2021. The global IoT in banking and financial services market is forecast to grow to US$ 40,430.5 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Customers can now easily access services in the financial and banking sectors thanks to IoT. Apart from that, banks can also track customer use of ATMs at various places and change the number of ATMs deployed there based on usage volumes, thanks to services provided by the Internet of Things.

The study covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing use of IoT devices across all industrial verticals will primarily drive the growth of the global IoT in the banking and financial services market. The demand for connected devices in banks is increasing significantly. Banks are required to offer more holistic and linked banking solutions. In addition to that, the rapidly rising use of IoT for maintaining a higher user base and IT efficiency will drive the growth of the IoT in the banking and financial services market.

IoT in banking and financial services has several benefits. The primary one is that it offers customers entire banking solutions in real-time. In addition, the data gathered from smart devices will help the bank understand the requirements of the customers and make smart financial decisions. Thus, such an advantage will escalate the growth of the IoT in the banking and financial services market during the study period.

On the flip side, a lack of interconnectivity and interoperability standards may limit the market growth during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific IoT in the banking and financial services market is forecast to record the highest growth rate. The growth of the region is attributed to the rising population of the region and the growing use of the Internet of Things in banking and financial services. Government initiatives to boost the cashless culture are growing. In addition, people are also adopting cashless transaction ways. As a result, it will benefit the IoT in the banking and financial services market during the forecast period.

Leading Players

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

• Infosys Ltd.

• Intel Corp.

• International Business Machines Corp.

• Microsoft Corp.

• Oracle Corp.

• SAP SE

• Schneider Electric SE

• Vodafone Group Plc

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global IoT in banking and financial services market segmentation focuses on Organization Size, Application, End-Users, and Region.

By Organization Size

• Large Sized Organizations

• Small and Medium-Sized Organizations

By Application

• Cyber Security

• Customer Relationship Management

• Proactive Services

• Product Marketing and Planning

• Others

By End Users

• Banking Services

• Insurance Companies

• Investment Banking

• Foreign Exchange

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global IoT in Banking and Financial Services Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global IoT in Banking and Financial Services market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global IoT in Banking and Financial Services Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global IoT in Banking and Financial Services market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

