Cannabidiol Market Size, Growth Opportunity, Developments and Regional Forecast to 2023-2031

The global Cannabidiol market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global cannabidiol market size was US$ 7.9 billion in 2021. The global cannabidiol market is forecast to grow to US$ 41.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Cannabidiol (CBD) has various medical applications. It is also used in supplements, beverages, and skincare products. The growing demand for these products will ultimately drive the growth of the cannabidiol market during the forecast period. Apart from that, growing prevalence of diseases will upsurge the need for effective treatment options. As a result, it will be opportunistic for the global cannabidiol market during the forecast period.

Rising R&D activities aimed at expanding the use of cannabidiol will also benefit the cannabidiol market during the analysis period. Apart from that, the pharmaceutical sector is growing rapidly across the globe. CBD is also used in the treatment of Parkinson’s, chemotherapy-related vomiting and nausea, persistent pain conditions, and other ailments. Thus, it will benefit the Cannabidiol market during the study period.

The legalization of cannabidiol is expected to bring untapped growth opportunities for the overall market. On the flip side, the availability of a high range of duplicate & synthetic products may limit the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global cannabidiol market due to the rising legalization of medical cannabis in independent states of the U.S. Further, rising awareness related to the medicinal benefits of cannabidiol will fuel the growth of this regional market. The market may also record significant growth due to the factors like rising prevalence of diseases and the growing cultivation and sale of both CBD and THC potent marijuana.

The Asia-Pacific cannabidiol market is forecast to record notable growth due to the establishment of hemp manufacturing plants, especially in China. China is expected to emerge as Asia’s largest hemp farm as it cultivates nearly half of the world’s hemp output. Further, the presence of a wide range of personal care and cosmetics manufacturers in the region will drive the growth of the cannabidiol market. Apart from that, the region is home to one of the largest pharmaceutical industries, which will drive the growth of this market.

Leading Players

• ENDOCA

• Isodiol International Inc.

• Medical Marijuana Inc.

• Cannoid LLC

• Elixinol

• Folium Biosciences

• NuLeaf Naturals LLC

• Pharmahemp d.o.o.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global cannabidiol market segmentation focuses on Source, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.

By Source Type:

• Hemp

• Marijuana

By Distribution Channel:

• B2B

• B2C

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Online

o Retail Stores

By End User:

• Medical

o Chronic Pain

o Mental Disorders

o Cancer

o Others

• Personal Use

• Pharmaceuticals

• Wellness

• Food & Beverages

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Nutraceuticals

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Cannabidiol Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Cannabidiol market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Cannabidiol Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Cannabidiol market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

