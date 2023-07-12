Keto Diet Market Poised for Exponential Growth in the Coming Years

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Keto Diet Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Keto Diet Market is valued at approximately USD 13.92 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Keto Diet also known as ketogenic diet is a low carbohydrate, high fat diet. In keto diet, more calories are obtained from protein and fats and less from carbohydrates. Moreover, this diet is used for weight management & also for the management of certain medical conditions like cancer, epilepsy, and acne among others. Different low-carb food products are consumed in keto diet including fish and seafood, meat and poultry, and non-starchy vegetables such as bell peppers, broccoli, and zucchini, avocados, berries, nuts and seeds, eggs, high-fat dairy products. The increasing prevalence of overweight & obesity and growing number of health-conscious individuals are key factors driving the market growth.

The rising prevalence of obesity & overweight due to sedentary lifestyles is contributing to the growth of the Global Keto Diet Market. For instance, according to World Obesity Federation’s – e World Obesity Atlas 2022, globally 1 in 5 women and 1 in 7 men would be living with obesity by 2030. In addition, more than 1 billion people globally would be living with obesity by 2030. Moreover, as per the National Health Service (NHS(, UK – as of 2020, 63% of UK adults aged 18 and more are affected by overweight or obesity and approximately 11,117 hospital admissions in UK were due to obesity. Also, increasing number of product innovations from market players and rising emergence of online distribution channels would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, high costs associated with keto diet and downsides associated with ketogenic diets such as hepatic steatosis, kidney stones, hypoproteinemia, vitamin deficiency, etc. stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Keto Diet Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and increasing number of individuals opting for ketogenic diet in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising number of obese and overweight individuals and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Ample Foods Private Limited

Ancient Brands LLC

Danone S.A

Keto And Company

Know Brainer Foods LLC

Love Good Fats

Nestle S.A

Perfect Keto

Pruvit Ventures, Inc.

Zenwise Health

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2020, General Mills launched first-ever keto-friendly product line, called Ratio. The company launched yogurt cultured dairy snacks and crunchy bars.

In March 2021, PepsiCo under its keto-friendly snacks brand named Hilo Life launched almond flour-based chips. The company introduced three snack flavor profiles, Nacho Cheese, Ranch and Spicy Salsa.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Supplements

Beverages

Snacks

Dairy

By Distributional channel

Online

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

