Predictive Analytics In Banking Market Size, 2023 Key Drivers and Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast Insights by 2031

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Predictive Analytics In Banking market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global Predictive Analytics In Banking market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global predictive analytics in banking market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2021. The global predictive analytics in banking market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.91 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Predictive analytics is a modern technology used in the banking industry to gain client insights. The technology is widely used to offer a more individualized and better client experience. It assists financial businesses with risk assessment, regulatory management, and customer relationship management (CRM). Predictive analytics could also be used by credit card firms to create credit lines for their clients. Apart from that, insurance firms can utilize predictive analytics to determine premium levels.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

There are millions of IoT devices in use worldwide, and fraud activities, including money laundering, financial fraud, and card fraud are rising notably. Additionally, property payments are anticipated in and out of business, and customers are fostering the expansion of global banking predictive analytics.

Other factors such as rising demand from developed economies and the growing usage of artificial intelligence (AI) in mobile banking applications will also contribute to the growth of predictive analytics in banking market during the forecast period.

Rising awareness among consumers related to predictive analytics in banking will also benefit the market. On the flip side, issues related to the implementation of predictive analytics in banking may limit the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the predictive analytics in banking market, owing to the rising adoption of advanced technology in the region. In addition, strict regulations imposed by the government bodies will significantly raise the demand for predictive analytics in banking to boost data security. The Asia-Pacific predictive analytics in banking market will also record significant growth due to the rising awareness of the benefits of predictive analytics in banking. Apart from that, the growing number of banking institutions in the region will escalate growth prospects for this regional market during the forecast period.

Leading Players

• Alteryx Inc.

• Tableau Software Inc.

• KXEN

• SAS Institute Inc.

• TIBCO Software Inc

• Microsoft corporation

• SAP SE

• Salford Systems

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• FICO

• Teradata Corporation

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global predictive analytics in banking market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Application, and Region.

By Component

• Solution

• Services

By Deployment Model

• On-Premise

• Cloud

By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• SME’s

By Application

• Fraud Detection & Prevention

• Customer Management

• Sales & Marketing

• Workforce Management

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

