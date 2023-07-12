Protein Crisps Market Forecast Indicates Exponential Growth Potential

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Protein Crisps Market is valued at approximately USD 2.41 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Protein Crisps are healthy snacks alternative, which are low in fat and high in proteins. Protein crips come in different formats and flavors including soy-free, vegan, vanilla, peanut butter, marshmallows, etc. The increasing demand for protein supplements and growing preference towards high protein and low-fat snacks are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing demand for protein and dietary supplements is contributing towards the growth of the Global Protein Crisps Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2021, the global sports nutrition and supplements market was valued at USD 44.43 billion and is expected to grow to USD 85.7 billion by 2030. Moreover, in 2021, the global protein market was estimated at USD 72 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 114.6 billion by 2030. Also, growing emergence of d2c brands and increasing number of health-conscious individuals would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Protein Crisps stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Protein Crisps Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of leading market players and increasing consumption of dietary supplements in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising millennials and target populations, and increasing penetration of direct to consumers brands, coupled with rising number of health-conscious individuals.

Major market players included in this report are:

Snack Food and Wholesale Bakery

Vega

ERIE group of companies

GluckBrands

ProtiDiet

Quest Nutrition

Shrewd Food

TORQ Ltd.

Tyson Foods Inc.

BSN Protein

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2021, PureFit has rolled out a brand-new line of protein bars named Protein Crisp. This new bar is non-GMO and gluten-free and would be available through www.purefit.com, TMall, and Amazon.

In Oct 2021, Illinois, USA based Think! Has announced the launch of its new High Protein Crisp collection. This new crisp collection would be available in chocolate crisp and lemon crisp flavors, and contain 15 g of protein, 2 g of sugar and 150 calories.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Gluten-Free Protein Crisps

Soy-Free Protein Crisps

Vegan Protein Crisps

By Flavor

Vanilla

Chocolate

Peanut Butter

Mocha

By Packaging

Pouches

Cartons

By Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

