Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Comprehensive Analysis and Size Forecast for 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market:

Global Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market is valued at approximately USD 5.66 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Fishmeal is a leading source of protein that is mostly fed to cattle and aquaculture animals. Also, fish oil is a yellow or brown liquid that is derived from pressing the cooked fish. These fishmeal and fish oil are used as high-protein components. The growing awareness about livestock and pet health and nutrition, the rising need for improving productivity and environmental performance of aquaculture, and the significant rise in the aging population are the primary factors that are propelling the market growth across the globe.

The thriving growth of the pharmaceutical industry is fueling the demand for fishmeal and fish oil because of their high nutritional content and desirable health benefits. According to Statista, in 2018, the global pharmaceutical sector generated revenue of USD 1204.8 billion and the amount increased and reached 1423.5 in 2021. Also, the pharmaceutical industry is projected to progressively grow, thus, in turn, it is bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, surging demand for organic fertilizers, as well as sustainable intensification of aquaculture are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the increasing allergic and toxic reactions from consuming herring and anchovies and excessive use of alternative feed ingredients are hindering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing awareness regarding health and nutrition of livestock and pet animals, along with the presence of well-established industry players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising pet humanization trend, increasing disposable income, and growth of pharmaceutical industry in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Croda International Plc

Pelagia

The Scoular Company

GC Rieber Oils

Oceana Group Limited

FMC Corporation

Austevoll Seafood ASA

Omega Protein Corporation

Dai Dai Thanh Seafoods

Asia Fish Oil Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, The Scoular Company (US) announced the introduction of a new fishmeal facility in Myanmar, which aims on boosting its production capacity across the country. This launch resulted from the rising demand for fishmeal in Myanmar and other Asian countries.

In September 2021, The Scoular Company (US) declared the launch of its brand, Encompass, with the objective of offering fishmeal for aquaculture and pet animals.

In October 2020, FKS Multi Agro (Indonesia) unveiled its plans to invest USD 234 million, which it raised as a loan from various local and foreign banks as part of its aggressive expansion plans. This strategic initiative emphasizes on growing the animal feed business and reinforcing its distribution system across the country.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Salmon & Trout

Marine Fish

Crustaceans

Tilapia

Carps

By Application:

Aquaculture & Aquatic Feeds

Land Animal Feeds and Livestock

Agriculture and Fertilizers

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

