Digital Banking Platforms Market Size, Growing Demand by Major Competitor and Strategies Analysis in 2023-2031

The global digital banking platforms market stood at US$ 3.8 billion in 2021. The global digital banking platforms market is forecast to grow to US$ 10.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.

Digital Banking Platform is a widely renowned platform adopted by banks and financial institutions to automate and manage all of their interactions with digital customers. These platforms improve the consumer experience, and help offers innovative digital goods and services. It also lowers costs and enhances the convenience of consumers.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising use of smart devices, such as laptops, smartphones, and computers, will primarily drive the growth of the market. The payment method has become more user-friendly. Moreover, the growing adoption of technology in banks and financial institutions will drive the global digital banking platforms market forward during the study period.

Banks are rapidly shifting to the digital ecosystems using quickly deployable and customized solutions. Interactive mobile banking websites and applications help boost client loyalty by enhancing customer service. Thus, these aforementioned factors will fuel the growth of the digital banking platforms market during the analysis period.

On the flip side, slow development in underdeveloped countries may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the digital banking platforms market. It is owing to the early adoption of the new technologies in the industry. Furthermore, fast pace digitalization in the region is expected to escalate the growth of the digital banking platforms market.

Apart from that, the Asia-Pacific digital banking platforms market will also record a tremendous growth rate. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the booming IT infrastructure and heavy investment from the region’s private and public players. In addition, the number of digital banking users is growing steeply in countries like China and India. As a result, it will deliver a host of opportunities for the digital banking platforms market during the forecast period.

Leading Players

• Appway AG (Switzerland)

• CREALOGIX Holding AG (Switzerland),

• EdgeVerve Systems Limited (India)

• Fiserv, Inc. (US)

• TCS (India)

• Technics (US)

• Worldline (France)

• Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Overview

The global digital banking platforms market segmentation focuses on Product, Deployment, Application, and Region.

Product Type

• Retail Banking

• Corporate Banking

• Investment Banking

• Others

By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise

By Application

• Tailored-advice

• Real-time support

• Digital sales

• Financial insight

• Front office empowerment

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Digital Banking Platforms Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Digital Banking Platforms market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Digital Banking Platforms Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Digital Banking Platforms market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

