Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size Growth Best Practices and Insights | Ariba Inc., Zycus Inc.

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Supplier Relationship Management Software: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Supplier Relationship Management Software provides real-time data about different aspects of Supply chain management within an organization including contacts allocated to a certain supplier, and vendor requests for quote processing. This software facilitates organizations in maintaining long-term partnerships with their suppliers. Supplier relationship management software also helps in supplier evaluation and onboarding, as well as in tracking and assessment of supplier performance. The rising expansion of global supply chain management market and growing digitization across different industries as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth. According to Statista – in 2019, the global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software market was valued at USD 94 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 100.68 billion by 2025.

Moreover, as per Statista – in 2020, the global supply chain management market was estimated at USD 15.85 billion, and the market is projected to reach USD 31 billion by 2026. Also, the rising advancements in ERP Solutions and increasing demand for SaaS based solutions would create lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecast period. However, high deployment costs associated with SRM Software and presence of open-source vendors impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Market Segmentation and Value Information: The report provides segmentation of the market and offers market value information for each segment and sub-segment studied. This allows for a detailed understanding of the market dynamics and opportunities within specific market segments.

The report provides segmentation of the market and offers market value information for each segment and sub-segment studied. This allows for a detailed understanding of the market dynamics and opportunities within specific market segments. Focus on Fastest Growing and Major Market Share Regions: The study identifies the regions and market segments that are predicted to experience the fastest growth and hold the majority of market share. This helps businesses focus their efforts and investments in high-growth areas.

Market Analysis by Geography: The report emphasizes the consumption of the product or service in different geographical areas. It identifies the market-affecting variables specific to each region, providing insights into regional market dynamics.

Competitive Landscape: The report includes the market rankings of major players and highlights recent partnerships, product/service launches, business expansions, and acquisitions by the profiled companies. This information aids in understanding the competitive landscape and industry trends.

The report includes the market rankings of major players and highlights recent partnerships, product/service launches, business expansions, and acquisitions by the profiled companies. This information aids in understanding the competitive landscape and industry trends. Company Profiles: Detailed company profiles are provided for the top market players. These profiles include a business overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, enabling a comprehensive understanding of the key players in the market.

Market Outlook and Growth Potential: The report presents the current market outlook and future growth prospects, considering recent changes and developments. It identifies growth opportunities, drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions.

The report presents the current market outlook and future growth prospects, considering recent changes and developments. It identifies growth opportunities, drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions. Market Analysis using Porter’s Five Forces and Value Chain: The Market Report offers a comprehensive market analysis from different perspectives. It utilizes Porter’s five forces analysis to assess industry competitiveness and provides insights into the market using the Value Chain approach.

Major market players included in this report are:

Ariba Inc.

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Intelex Technologies Inc.

Oracle

Epicor Software Corporation

Zycus Inc.

NEOCASE SOFTWARE

Determine, Inc.

DXC Technology Company

Biznet Solutions

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2022, Zycus entered in a multiyear agreement with Swissport International Ltd. a global leader in airport ground services and air cargo handling.

Under this partnership, Zycus would offer its AI-powered Source-to-Pay technology solution to improve complete S2P cycle time of the company. This agreement would enable the company to expand its presence in European market.

In June 2022, Texas, USA based Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software acquired Data Interchange, a UK-based provider of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) cloud technologies and managed services. This acquisition would enable Epicor to expand its reach in the European market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By End-Use Industry:

Manufacturing

Retail

Automotive

Transportation and Logistics

Telecom

BFSI

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

