Spelt Wheat Market Analyzing Trends, Forecasting Value and Volume by 2030

Global Spelt Wheat Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Spelt Wheat also known as dinkel wheat or hulled wheat is an ancient cereal grain native to southern Europe. Spelt wheat is considered healthier than other conventional wheat species. Spelt Wheat are considered good source of essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals such as iron, manganese, and zinc among others. The increasing consumption of bread & cereals products and growing demand from brewery industry as well as nutritional benefits associated with Spelt wheat are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing consumption of bread & cereals products is contributing to the growth of the Global Spelt Wheat Market. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, revenue in the Bread & Bakery Products segment worldwide is estimated at USD 1,085 billion, and the market is projected to grow annually by 7.70% (CAGR 2022-2027( to reach to USD 1572.20 billion by end of 2027. In addition, in 2022 globally most revenue is generated in China (USD 231.90 billion(, and average volume per person in the Bread & Bakery Products segment is expected to amount to 142.7kg. Also, rising investment in food processing industry and growing number of health-conscious individuals would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the supply demand gap arising due to shortage of Spelt Wheat stifles the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Spelt Wheat Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of leading market players operating in the Spelt Wheat space and the region being the origin and highest producer of Spelt Wheat. Whereas North America is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising consumption of cereal based bread and bakery products coupled with increasing popularity of plant based food & beverage products in the region.

Arnreiter Muhle GmbH

Pfahnl Backmittel GmbH

European Flour Millers

Blattmann Schweiz AG

Einbrunger Muhle Karl Rolkens

Ardent Mills

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Healthy Hildegard

Montana Flour & Grains

The Spelt Company Somerset Ltd

In July 2019, Germany based Kroner-Starke GmbH has launched its new clean label spelt gluten and starches range for bakery and meat processing industries. The new Spelt Gluten and Spelt Starches contain no additives and are GMO-free.

In September 2021, Colorado, United States based Ardent Mills LLC entered in an agreement to acquire Firebird Artisan Mills. Firebird Artisan mills is part of Leawood, Kansas based Agspring, a holding company and specializes in whole grain and milling of gluten-free specialty grains and pulses.

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By End User

Food Industry

Feed Industry

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

